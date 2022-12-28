Story Saved
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
Amazon end of season sale: Avail up to 81% off on choicest of sarees

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Dec 28, 2022 20:35 IST
Summary:

Sarees are an easy choice for weddings, engagements or formal occasions and if you have been planning to wear them, then opt for SIRIL sarees that are on sale on Amazon.

Amazon end of season sale: Invest in sarees as they never go out of fashion.

No matter what the season and the era, a saree is always in demand. This classic Indian attire has stood the test of time and is easily one of the most obvious choice of a garment when it comes to any festive occasion. While in the olden times, in large parts of India, it was the only garment women wore, with changing times, saree has given way to western garments and salwar suits as our everyday wear. Having said so, saree still remains a force to reckon with. Come a wedding in the family or a formal function at work and out comes the saree.

Saree is a classy and sophisticated garment and make a woman look graceful and lady-like. If, in the olden times, saree was made from natural fabrics like silk and cotton, today sarees are available in many synthetic fabrics.

We have bunched together sarees from a brand called SIRIL and we are sure you will like them immensely. The good news is that you can pick these sarees from Amazon as the end of season sale is currently live and there is huge discount on them. Take a look.

SIRIL Women's Lace & Bandhani Printed Georgette Saree

This beautiful Leheriya printed and lace saree is available in 10 different colour combinations. It is made of Georgette fabric with a blouse piece made using Bhagalpuri Silk. Some of the colours you can get in this saree are light green, yellow, light pink, grey, jade green, olive green, red to name a few. There's a 81% off on it.

cellpic
SIRIL Women's Leheriya Printed & Lace Georgette Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece(2555S284_Light Green, White)
81% off 969 5,043
Buy now

SIRIL Women's Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse

This saree is available in 12 different colours namely coral pink, green, purple, yellow, parrot green, sky blue, orange to name a few. Both the saree and blouse is made of Chiffon material. This saree is a fuss-free garment and can easily be hand washed. It comes with unstitched blouse piece. It is available at 80% discount. Go grab it, you won't regret. 

cellpic
SIRIL Women's Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse(2618S2077_Coral Pink, Multi)
80% off 529 2,662
Buy now

SIRIL Women's Lace & Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse

This is a saree that has a very attractive geometric print and is available in 18 different colour combinations and different geometric patterns. Some of the colours you can get this saree in are as follows: orange, blue, mustard yellow, green, teal green, turmeric yellow, pink among others. This saree and its blouse piece are made of Chiffon. It is available at 81% off.

cellpic
SIRIL Women's Lace & Geometric Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse(2634S2132_Orange & Multi)
81% off 649 3,329
Buy now

SIRIL Women's Lace & Floral Printed Georgette Saree with Blouse

If you like floral prints, then this is a saree for you. Made of Georgette fabric, this saree comes with pretty floral designs and has a slim lace as well. You can get it in as many as 16 different colour combinations and prints. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece of Satin Silk fabric. It can easily be hand washed. You can get this saree at 79% discount.

cellpic
SIRIL Women's Lace & Floral Printed Georgette Saree with Blouse(2604S2027_Sea Green)
79% off 649 3,090
Buy now

SIRIL Women's Chiffon Printed Saree with Blouse Piece

This pretty-looking saree is made of Chiffon and is available in as many as 20 different attractive colours. You can get colours like black, green, maroon, yellow, orange, pink, red and blue. While the saree is made of Chiffon, the blouse piece is available in Bhagalpur Silk fabric. It features a lace border. This saree is easy to maintain and can be hand washed. You can get 81% discount on it.

cellpic
SIRIL Women's Lace, Bandhani Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse(2605S188_Red)
81% off 389 2,048
Buy now

Price of SIRIL sarees at a glance:

ProductPrice
SIRIL Women's Lace & Bandhani Printed Georgette Saree 5,043
SIRIL Women's Lace & Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse 3,329
SIRIL Women's Lace & Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse 3,329
SIRIL Women's Lace & Bandhani Printed Georgette Saree 5,043
SIRIL Women's Chiffon Printed Saree with Blouse Piece 2,048

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

