Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on men's fashion items: Get up to 83% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: It's time to shop for men's t-shirts, shirts, jeans, sunglasses and more.

A nice shirt, a smart pair of sunglasses and a comfortable pair of jeans are the fashion staples that a man needs to look like dapper. Whether you want to ace a brunch date look or a holiday look, a man can do so effortlessly by just getting a few things right. The good news is Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here and this is an opportune moment to shop all the fashion essentials needed in a man’s wardrobe. You can get accessories at attractive prices. So, why not capitalise on the sale right away? Below we have shortlisted some of the apparels and accessories for men that will amp up their style quotient in a jiffy. They are from the likes of Fastrack, Allen Solly, Adidas and more. Scroll ahead to take a look at your favourites and shop to your heart’s content. Happy shopping and don't forget to thank us later.



Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses , Black

This pair of sunglasses from Fastrack has a black frame with coloured polycarbonate lens in it. It protects one’s eyes from UV rays. A stylish fashion accessory, this one is available at 41% off. You can wear this with both traditional and western outfits and it will complement well with every look. A must buy, men from all age groups can wear this pair of sunglasses and look stylish.

Ben Martin Men's Classic Collar Slim Fit Cotton Casual Full Sleeve Shirt

A casual slim fit shirt with classic collar, this one is available in many solid colours. Made from 100% pre-shrunk and pill-resistant cotton fabric, this one has long sleeves. Thanks to its flattering fit, it will look good on men from different age groups. Grab it as there is an 83% discount on it. Besides, it comes with a chest pocket as well. Do buy it.

Allen Solly Men's Slim Fit Shirt

A nice shirt made from 100% cotton fabric, this one will be a welcome addition in every man's closet. It comes in slim fit and a slew of attractive solid colour options. One can also see the brand of the shirt featured on the front. Grab this one at 50% off. One can round off the look in this shirt by throwing on a pair of chinos and loafers.

Adidas Men T-Shirt

This regular fit, round neck t-shirt comes in three colours - black, Minton and white. It is made from polyester fabric and features Adidas' logo on it. A comfortable apparel, this one has 37% off on it. It has long sleeves. Men can wear it as casual wear. Besides, the quality of the fabric is top notch and skin-friendly. It is a must buy.

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans

This slim fit pair of jeans from Levi’s is a nice option to include in one's wardrobe. It is available in blue colour and is super comfortable. The fabric of the apparel is good enough that it will last you for years to come. There's 60% off on this pair of jeans. It has pockets both at the front and the back. Besides, it has a flattering fit.

Price of men's fashion apparel and accessories at a glance:

Product Price Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses ₹ 799.00 Allen Solly Men's Slim Fit Shirt ₹ 699.00 Ben Martin Men's Classic Collar Slim Fit Cotton Casual Full Sleeve Shirt ₹ 699.00 Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans ₹ 3,699.00 Adidas Men T-Shirt ₹ 2,299.00