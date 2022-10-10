Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get as much as 71% off on shoes

Shoes are an eternal favourite of men. There will be some who will agree that many men will prefer shoes to even clothes. Shoes can be both luxury wear as well as casual wear. Among the casual wear segment, sneakers and sandals are a popular choice.

Sneakers are a great option for all kinds of casual outings; if you want to go out running or play a sport, want to go over to your neighbourhood market or have to attend your daughter PTM meeting, a pair of sneakers is your ideal choice of footwear. Sandals too are a good option for all kinds of casual outings and what's more is that in parts of India where it rains heavily, these are a good option as they are made of plastic or similar material and can easily be washed.

We have curated a list of such shoes which we are sure you will find interesting. Take a look.

ASIAN Men's Express

This pair of sports shoes is ideal for running, walking, gym training as well as casual wear. This pair is available in four different colour combinations. The pair of sneakers that is profiled here comes in grey and neon green. Its upper material is made of mesh, which is a breathable fabric. It has biometric anti-skid outsole and is water resistant. It is also washable. You get as much as 57% off on this pair.