Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get discount of 60% on jeans

Clothes hold an odd fascination for men and women. While women are stereotyped as the ones who are crazy about clothes. But the truth is men are just as much obsessed about clothes as women. Be it as casual wear or as formal wear, bottom wear is always in demand. Men are always in need of casual bottom wear. Be it jeans, pants, chinos, pajamas - there is never a dearth of ideas for clothes for men.
Of all the bottom wear for men, the most popular is a pair of jeans. Effortlessly stylish and sturdy enough for regular rough use, a pair of jeans is an easy pick for many men.
If you are keen on picking up a pair of brand new jeans for yourself or your family members, then this is the best time to do so. Why so? Well, that's because there is a mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - currently live and lots of men's bottom wear are available at throwaway prices. Check them out in a list we have prepared just for you.
Levi's Men's 512 Slim Tapered Fit Jeans
This is called tapered jeans by the makers. This pair of jeans strikes a perfect balance between skinny and tapered. It is made using 85% cotton, 13.5% polyester and 1.5% elastane fabrics, it is easy to wear and comfortable. It is meant more for the slim and it is easy to maintain. There is a 46% off on this pair of jeans.
Levi's Men's 551Z Straight Fit Jeans
This one's a straight fit pair of jeans and is ideally suited for the not-so-fit men. It gives the impression of slimness and, hence, preferred by men without the perfect bodies. Made of 85% cotton, 13.5% polyester, 1.5% elastane fabrics, it is fashionable and comfortable. It can be machine washed and comes with a 60% off.
Levi's Men's 517 Bootcut Jeans
This is a pair of bootcut jeans. To those of us who don't know what bootcut means, they are generally flared very slightly below the knee. That way they can be worn comfortably over boots. This is made of 100% cotton - they're durable, comfortable and have always looked good. It is available at a discount of 32%.
Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans
This is a relaxed fit jeans and meant for casual wear. If you are stepping out with friends for an evening out or for a Sunday brunch with family, this is an ideal choice of a garment. This pair of jeans is made of 66% cotton, 21% polyester, 11% viscose and 2% elastane and is comfortable to wear. It can easily be machine washed and is easy to maintain. It is available at 21% discount.
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
This is a slim fit jeans and can be worn by men at all casual wear. It is made of 69% cotton, 29.5% polyester and 1.5% lycra. This slim fit jeans gives a great look to the wearer and wearing it will make one look super smart. It can offer a lean look and is a great alternative to skinny jeans. You can get 36% discount on this jeans.
|Product
|Price
|Levi's Men's 512 Slim Tapered Fit Jeans
|₹3,699.00
|Levi's Men's 551Z Straight Fit Jeans
|₹3,999.00
|Levi's Men's 517 Bootcut Jeans
|₹3,699.00
|Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans
|₹4,999.00
|Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
|₹3,699.00
