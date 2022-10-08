Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 78% off on handbags

A woman can never say ‘no’ to handbags. Like clothes and shoes, it is impossible for a woman to walk away from a handbag, no matter how many she has already. While a handbag is a utility item, it is invariably seen as a fashion accessory - the more, the merrier. If picking handbags is your passion in life, then now is the right time to pick them up as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is currently on. As part of it, you can buy all kinds of consumer items - from clothes, ACs and washing machines, mobile phones and laptops, shoes to handbags.

We have put together a list of such handbags in a list and, we think, you are going to love them. There is a lot of variety in them and you can expect to get the following - totes, sling bags and more. The brands that are listed too come in much variety - you can expect big established brands like Hidesign to smaller players like Glowic. If you are lucky you can get as much as 78% on a product. Take a look.

Hidesign Women Sling Bag

This is a delicate and lady-like sling bag, which women in their 30s and 40s will find very flattering. Made from leather, this is a sling bag that comes with a zipper and a handle. It is a single compartment handbag and, hence, more a fashion accessory than a utility item. There is a rider attached - it should not be exposed to extreme heat. You can get 57% off on this.