Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy 75% off on western wear for women

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Call it an obsession or love for clothes, but women never shy away from indulging in shopping sessions. It elevates their mood, their sense of self, infuses them with confidence and positivity. Indian wear has its own charm, but it is western wear that women wear more often in their regular fit. A comfortable t-shirt, a flowy maxi dress, a pair of jeans with a nice silhouette are some such options that women prefer to wear on regular days. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here and this is your chance to shop to your heart’s content. Because it is not everyday that you get the best of apparels at discounted prices.
With that being said, we have prepared a list of our favourite picks. They have one factor in common and that is they are all super comfortable. Scroll on to take a look at our options below.
Harpa Women's Polyester a-line Maxi Casual Dress
This A-line maxi dress for women is a stylish pick for casual wear. It is available in three colours - Mauve, pink and beige. It has a scoop neckline, features dainty floral print and comes with spaghetti straps. A must buy, this one has 69% off on it. You can wear it to birthday parties, on holidays, brunch dates and so on.
ONLY Women's Regular T-Shirt
This regular fit t-shirt from Only is a nice pick. Made from 100% cotton fabric, this one is soft to touch, skin-friendly and very comfortable to wear. It has a round neck and has a nice slogan written on it in cursive style. You can wear it in daily wear. Besides, there is a whopping 67% off on it. Add it to your cart.
Harpa Women's Polyester A-Line Midi Dress
Love floral prints? Then this A-line maxi dress will catch your attention. This is a feel good dress that one can wear as casual wear and party wear as well. Available in black, pink and mustard colours, you will look attractive in this no doubt. Made from polyester fabric, it has a square neckline and short sleeves. It has a slit too. Get it at 75% off.
Harpa Women's Body Blouse Top
This blouse top from Harpa is made of polyester and is a skin-friendly apparel. It looks stylish and one can wear it to their workplace, post work hours, brunch dates and so on. It has long sleeves and features a dainty pattern on it. A must buy, grab this at 62% off. Besides, it will look good on women from varying age groups.
Harpa Women's Polyester Bodycon Midi Dress
This bodycon midi dress is just what you need to feel confident and desirable. It accentuates one’s curves just right, thanks to its flattering fit. A wrap style dress, it comes with a belt to cinch your waist. There’s 58% off on it. Besides, you can choose from a range of colours available in this number. It will make for a decent addition to your collection.
|Apparels
|Price
|Harpa Women's Polyester a-line Maxi Casual Dress
|₹749.00 - ₹806.00
|ONLY Women's Regular T-Shirt
|₹428.00 - ₹429.00
|Harpa Women's Polyester A-Line Midi Dress
|₹498.00
|Harpa Women's Body Blouse Top
|₹423.00
|Harpa Women's Polyester Bodycon Midi Dress
|₹848.00 - ₹849.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.