Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 75% off on handbags

Handbags are a fashion accessory that can spruce up the style quotient of women.

Handbags come in many shapes and sizes and each one of them serves a different purpose. If you’re going for a one day work trip, then you will probably need a tote bag that carries all your stuff conveniently, whereas if you're going to a mall or meeting your pals over brunch, then a clutch or satchel bag can do. Besides, having a varied collection of handbags makes for a tempting idea for a lot of women. This is the best time to buy handbags at discounted prices, since Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is in full swing. We have rounded up some handbags for your perusal in our list below. Some of them come in colour options as well. They are known to be lightweight and, trust us, you will love owning them. Scroll ahead to take a look at our edit of handbags.



Hidesign Women Clutch (Blue)

This clutch for women is made from leather material. It looks super stylish and comes in a striking blue colour. It comes with many pockets which serve different purposes. It is sleek in design and is available at 47% off. A must buy, it will elevate the look of women carrying this clutch. A chic fashion accessory, its sleek design and lightweight character are what makes this fashion accessory so appealing.

Lavie Women's Ushawu Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag

This satchel bag for women has a stylish design and looks super attractive. Available in a range of colours like Coral, mint, navy, among others, this one has a whopping 75% off available on it. Its cushioned top handle makes it super convenient to carry. Besides, it has a lot of pockets too to stuff in all your belongings. It is clearly a must buy.

Lavie Women's Betula Tote Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag

This tote bag is an easy yes for women. It is stylish, lightweight to carry and super spacious too to contain all your stuff in a seamless manner. It comes with a well-stitched inner lining that ensures easy accessibility and storage. There are many colours available in this one, including black, brown, maroon, mint, among others. You can get it at a whopping 72% off.

Lavie Women's Nova Tote Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag

This tote bag for women from Lavie is a classy bag that every woman from different age groups would be tempted to own. It features a croco texture pattern on it and looks every bit stylish. There are many colours available in this one, which include tan, navy, red and others. Available at 64% off, this bag is clearly a must buy. It has many pockets and is roomy enough to carry all one's stuff.

Lavie Pavo Women's Tote Bag

This tote bag is a lightweight and durable one. It is easy to carry, pretty and a spacious bag. It has a well-stitched inner lining that improves accessibility and facilitates storage. Besides, the zippers that come with this bag are of high quality. There's 64% off on it. It is available in pink, navy, black and blue colours. It is an easy yes for many women.

Price of handbags at a glance:

Handbags Price Hidesign Women Clutch (Blue) ₹ 2,895.00 Lavie Women's Ushawu Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag ₹ 4,499.00 Lavie Women's Betula Tote Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag ₹ 3,190.00 Lavie Women's Nova Tote Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag ₹ 2,499.00 Lavie Pavo Women's Tote Bag ₹ 2,499.00