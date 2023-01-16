Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 71% off on men's sweaters, pullovers By Nivedita Mishra

Summary: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Winter months are best enjoyed in warm sweaters. Check out the latest designs on Amazon and buy them at discounted rates. Read to know more.

Sweaters are easily one of the most versatile winter wear for men.

All across north India, winter is currently at its harshest - mercury has been dipping really low. This is the time to huddle next to room heaters, be wrapped up in warm sweaters and pullovers, with our hands, feet and head all covered. Often, people opt for double layers of warm clothing. A sweater is one winter essential that none of us can do without. Team it with a jacket or with a coat, a sweater is a must-have during this period. If you happen to live in regions in India other than the north, then you can survive mild winter days in a lighter sweater. Hence, having them in good numbers is never a bad idea. What's more is that a sweater today is not seen only as a clothing essential to keep one warm, it is also a great trendy wear option. Whatever your reason and in which part of India you live, if you have been planning to buy new sweaters, now is the best to do so as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is currently live. We have put together a list of best sweaters on sale. Check them out here.

Amazon Brand - Arthur Harvey Men Pullover Sweater This smart-looking sweater is available in three colours - Red Melange, Ink Blue and Mustard. This casual wear is made of 100% Acrylic material and is effective in blocking cold winds and, hence, keep one warm at all times. This long sleeved sweater has a trendy V-neck design with rib knit at neck, sleeve cuff and bottom for better recovery and fit. You can get a 71% discount on this garment.

Alan Jones Clothing Men's Acrylic Round Neck Sweater This stylish sweater comes with a round neck and can work well as formal wear attire as well as casual wear. Available in different solid colours, this is made using 100% Acrylic fabric, which makes it lightweight as well as blocks the chill. This is a full sleeve sweater that has a regular fit. It is available at a discount of 54%.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Acrylic LS Placement Argyle Pattern Pullover Sweater This sweater is a multi-coloured one and comes with eye-catching geometric designs. It is available in three different colour combinations. This full sleeved sweater is made of 100% Acrylic material and has a V-neck design. It features rib knit at neck, sleeve cuff and bottom that ensures the does not lose its shape over time. There's a 68% discount on this item.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Acrylic High Neck Sweater This high neck sweater is a must in any man's wardrobe and is definitely a winter essential, especially up north. It is, however, available in just one colour - ochre. Also called a Turtle Neck sweater, this is a full sleeved one and very smart to look at. Team it with a pair of blue jeans and you are sure to stand out in a crowd. It is available at 71% off.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Modern Wool Sweater This trendy piece of winter wear and is made of good quality wool. It features a round neck and comes with full sleeves. It is mostly a solid off white coloured sweater but for two black and maroon stripes on the shoulders. This is a fuss-free winter wear and can easily be machine washed. There's a 50% discount on this garment. Please note that some sizes (medium and XL) are currently unavailable.

Price of sweaters at a glance:

Product Price Amazon Brand - Arthur Harvey Men Pullover Sweater ₹ 2,099 Alan Jones Clothing Men's Acrylic Round Neck Sweater ₹ 1,499 Alan Jones Clothing Men's Acrylic Round Neck Sweater ₹ 2,199 Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Acrylic High Neck Sweater ₹ 2,099 U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Modern Wool Sweater ₹ 3,299