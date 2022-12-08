Story Saved
  • Sweaters for men: Stylish ones deserve a big spot in your wardrobe this season

Sweaters for men: Stylish ones deserve a big spot in your wardrobe this season

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 08, 2022 13:21 IST
Sweaters look smart and are a wardrobe staple in the winter season. Read on to see our favourites in the category.

Wear stylish sweaters this season that can also beat the winter chill.

Can you imagine spending the winter season without a good collection of sweaters in your wardrobe? We seriously doubt that. Sweaters are a wardrobe staple for a reason. They look smart, keep one warm, beat the winter chill and work wonderfully both as outerwear and innerwear. There are many styles in sweaters that deserve a spot in your wardrobe. Whether it is a pullover, or a cardigan style sweater, one must have loads of them to get through the winter season.

We have rounded up some of the sweaters in our list below. There are colour options available in each one of them. Our listed favourites rank high on both style and comfort quotient. They will make the wearer look smart and classy. Scroll on to take a look at the options and don't forget to add some to the cart. You will want to thank us later. Happy shopping.

Raymond Dark Blue Sweater
This sweater features stripes all over it. It is made from Acrylic blend fabric and is available in regular fit. One can see the logo of the brand in the front of the sweater. It is warm enough to keep you safeguarded from the winter chill. A good option to introduce to your winter wardrobe, this one blends both style and comfort seamlessly.

Raymond Dark Blue Sweater (Size: 44)-RMWX00967-B6
Monte Carlo Men Cardigan Sweater
This cardigan-style sweater for men looks chic and smart. It comes with a stylish collar and has a zipper closure. Available in three colours - brown, red and grey - this one will keep the winter chill at bay and amp up one’s style quotient too. The fabric of the sweater is super soft and very skin-friendly. It can be your go-to comfort wear in this season.

Monte Carlo Men's Pure Wool Classic Cardigan Sweater (1220124ZP_Brown_XL)
U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Modern Wool Sweater
This sweater for men from the U.S. Polo is a smart option to introduce to one’s wardrobe. It is made from woolen fabric and is available in off white colour. One can even see the logo of the brand in the front of the sweater. A must buy, you will love the fit and style of this sweater. It is perfect to wear in daily wear and will enhance your look as well.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Wool Round Neck Sweater (UDSWE0038_White_XL)
Aarbee Men's Wool V-Neck Sweater
This V-neck woollen sweater for men is warm and a super smart sartorial option to wear in the winter season. It features a nice pattern over it and can be worn over a collar shirt. Smart and comfortable, it will look good on men from different age groups. It can be worn to one’s office, on formal occasions and so on. You can even fetch compliments on your good taste.

aarbee Men's Wool V-Neck Sweater (HW94112-parent_Black_X-Large)
Van Heusen Athleisure Men Sweater
This sweater for men from Van Heusen is made from 100% Merino wool that is of fine quality. It is designed to keep one warm and protected from the winter chill. It has a crew neckline and is made from a fabric that feels ultra soft and is breathable. Available in striking blue colour, this one will make for a fine addition to one's wardrobe.

Van Heusen Athleisure Men Sweater - 100% Merino Wool - Crew Neck, Full Sleeve, Ultra Soft_72001_Teal_XL
Price of sweaters for men at a glance:

 SweatersPrice
 Raymond Dark Blue Sweater  2,499.00
 Monte Carlo Men Cardigan Sweater  2,660.00 -  2,748.00
U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Modern Wool Sweater  1,814.00 -  1,979.00
 aarbee Men's Wool V-Neck Sweater  1,049.00
 Van Heusen Athleisure Men Sweater  2,499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

