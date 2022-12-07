Sweaters for women: You must include these in your winter closet

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Sweaters are a simple garment that are a must-have to get through the winter season. Worn as both outerwear and innerwear beneath jackets and coats, this wardrobe essential is a loved apparel of most women. Sweaters shield one from the winter chill by keeping one adequately warm and cosy. There are many styles of sweaters available - button down cardigan style sweaters and pullover ones. Both look charming on women from different age groups. Since sweaters are worn pretty much every single day in the winter season by many, it makes sense to have an eclectic collection of them.
We have rounded up some of the stylish-looking sweaters for women from Amazon in our list below. They are made from fine quality fabrics, are lightweight and durable, and superb when it comes to enveloping one in warmth. Scroll on to take a look at our selections. You may end up loving each one of them.
Marks & Spencer Women's Acrylic V-Neck Pullover Sweater
This sweater from Marks and Spencer is made from Acrylic material. It has a V neckline and will look flattering on women from different age groups. The fabric feels incredibly soft and is warm too. It is lightweight, comfortable to wear and durable too. A stylish sweater, this one deserves a spot in your wardrobe. So, go grab it now.
Max Women Sweater
This multicolored and striped sweater from Max for women makes for a nice addition to one's wardrobe. The infusion of multiple vibrant colours in it makes it stand out and look stylish. It is made from Acrylic material and is soft and cosy. A comfortable and skin-friendly garment to wear, this one has a round neck. Grab this one for sure.
FabAlley Women's Acrylic Red Square Neck Crop Sweater
Want to ace your look in the winter season? Try out this sweater which comes with a square neckline. It is made from acrylic material that is super soft to touch and breathable too. Available in pretty red colour, this one will amp up your look in a jiffy. This one is a crop sweater and will look good as both outerwear and innerwear.
ONLY Women's Acrylic Casual Sweater
This sweater from Only for women is a classy one. It is available in Nostalgia Rose colour and looks darn pretty. A simple sweater with a flattering fit, this one is made from Acrylic material and is super soft and breathable. A self designed sweater with long sleeves and round neck, this one can be machine washed. It is a must buy.
Levi's Women's Rayon Round Neck Sweater
This round neck sweater from Levi’s looks chic and charming. It is available in blue colour and is made from a fabric that is ultra soft and breathable. This one has long sleeves, relaxed fit and an easy-breezy vibe to it. A must buy, this lightweight sweater is perfect for everyday wear and can spruce up one’s look as well.
