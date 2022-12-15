Amazon sale: Grab stylish clothes for men at up to 76% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
To stay on top of one's fashion game, men should pick clothes wisely. Besides, a nice wardrobe with eclectic garments can really help in boosting one’s style bar. For every mood, there is apparel that can best do justice to it. When one wants to unwind, a person generally looks for something that has a relaxed fit. And when one wants to really boost one's mood, then a leather jacket can really do the trick. We have picked up some really stylish clothes for men that can mostly be worn in the winter season.
They are made from good quality fabrics and are available in colour options too. The best part is that all of them come at discounted rates. You can get as much as 76% off. So, what are you waiting for? Hop on to Amazon and add our selections to your cart. The garments blend both style and comfort seamlessly.
XPIOR Funky Printed Shirt for Men
Want a shirt that is a bit more funky and cool? Then this garment may appeal to your style sensibilities. It is a printed shirt that features a rather abstract pattern on it. It looks rather striking, and is perfect when you're really in the mood to tune out of everyday hustle bustle and simply unwind. There's a vibe about this shirt and this one should definitely be on your radar. Get this at 60% off.
Vida Loca Men's Kurta
Kurtas for men make for a nice sartorial option. You don't need a family function to don a kurta. This one is an inviting garment that promises comfort and will surely amp up your style quotient. It is made from 100% cotton fabric that is lightweight and breathable. It is available in a slew of colour options as well. Fetch this kurta at 76% off.
WINTAGE Men's Regular Fit Tuxedo Blazer
Wearing a tuxedo blazer to one of the upcoming wedding functions will make for a nice idea. This one is a smart and stylish garment that is made from dust-free velvet fabric and has an inner lining of satin fabric. It comes in a flattering fit and is available in many colour options. What is a given is that men will look dapper in this one. Get it at a 53% discount.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's LS Argyle Pattern Sweater
This sweater deserves a spot in your wardrobe for many reasons. It is made from acrylic material that is soft to touch and very skin-friendly. The argyle pattern that features on this pullover looks striking and stands out. Perfect as everyday wear, you can grab this one at 68% off. It is a must buy apparel and a cosy one too.
Leather Retail® Full Sleeve Solid Jacket
This jacket for men is a cool and classy one indeed. Perfect to make a statement in, wearing this will give men a boost in confidence. It is a feel good jacket that you would definitely want to include in your wardrobe. It is available in black colour and comes with pockets too. Grab this one at a whopping 54% off.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.