Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Amazon sale on hair styling tools: Grab up to 60% off

  • HT By
  • Published on Aug 31, 2022 19:48 IST
Summary:

Hair styling tools are a must have. They help one look glamorous and stylish in an instant from the comfort of one's home.

Hair styling tools make glamming up in instants possible, and how!

Hair styling tools like wavers, curlers, straighteners make life easy. And we all concede to that. Most women working from home will tell you that their hair is always a mess. The flyaways, the frizz, the greasiness can all become a scary problem as soon as an impromptu Zoom invite makes its way to one's mailbox. It is in such a situation that hair styling tools can really do damage control. Not only do they make hair manageable and presentable, one almost feels a surge of confidence after every hair styling session. Easy to use and ready to use within seconds is what makes the styling tools so appealing. One can use the tools to give one's mood a boost, to get ready for a party from the comfort of one's home and to tame the flyaways and frizz.

This is the right time to invest in hair styling tools, as they are available at slashed down prices on Amazon. Does a discount of up to 60% off tempt you enough to scroll down and look for our curated picks? We know the answer is yes. Take a look.

VEGA Long Curl 22 mm Barrel Hair Curler
This hair curler from Vega is made from ceramic material. It is easy to use, lightweight and comes with a two years manufacturer warranty. The LCD display on this curler tells one about the temperature setting. It has a comfortable grip and comes with a rubber handle. It is available at a 26% discount. Besides, the chrome plates have ceramic coating.

VEGA Long Curl 22 mm Barrel Hair Curler With Adjustable Temperature & Ceramic Coated Plates, (VHCH-04), Black
26% off 1,825 2,450
Buy now

Philips Hair Straightener
This hair straightener from Philips comes with ThermoShield technology that lowers heat damage. The Argan oil-infused plates result in smooth and shiny hair in no time. Made from plastic material, it comes in blue colour. You can get poker straight hair with this wonderful tool. There are 12 temperature settings and it is easy to use this device. There is 4% off on this one.

Philips Hair Straightener BHS520/00, ThermoShield Technology to lower heat damage, Argan Oil Infused Plates, 2x Ionic Care for Frizz-free, smooth, shiny hair (New Model)
4% off 6,699 6,995
Buy now

IKONIC BLAZE BLACK HAIR DRYER
This hair dryer is available in black colour and is made from plastic material. It is used for three purposes - straightening, curling and drying hair. There are three heat and two speed settings that ensure flexible and convenient styling. Equipped with a powerful motor, it gives quick and easy blowouts. Also, one does not have to worry about overheating of tresses, as this one comes with overheat protection. Get 16% off on this.

IKONIC BLAZE BLACK HAIR DRYER
15% off 1,955 2,300
Buy now

Mr Barber Wonder Waver
This hair styling tool is suitable for all hair types. It is available in black colour that provides flexible waves with 5x adjustable depths. It's so easy to use, thanks to its ergonomic design. Available at 31% off, this one comes with a swivel cord too. So, getting ready and looking gorgeous in no time is now possible if you have this hair styling tool.

Mr Barber Wonder Waver, Hair Curling Tong with Adjustable Waver Barrel - Black - Tourmaline Technology
25% off 4,275 5,700
Buy now

Beurer HT 60 | 25 Watts multi-functional styler
This multi-function hair styling tool is made from ceramic material. It is available in black colour and weighs supremely light. The 7-in-1 multi-functional tool has plates with ceramic coating on them to protect your hair. There is a swivel joint too that enables convenient and fuss-free styling. It has an ergonomic handle and is available at a whopping 60% off.

Beurer HT 60 | 25 Watts multi-functional styler Extremely versatile 7-in-1multi-function for every style With 7 interchangeable attachments | Ceramic coating | 3 Years Warranty
60% off 2,040 5,130
Buy now

Price of hair styling tools at a glance:

 Hair styling tools Price
 VEGA Long Curl 22 mm Barrel Hair Curler  2,450.00
 Philips Hair Straightener  6,995.00
 IKONIC BLAZE BLACK HAIR DRYER  2,150.00
 Mr Barber Wonder Waver  5,700.00
 Beurer HT 60 | 25 Watts multi-functional styler  5,130.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

