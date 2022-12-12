Best men's wallets all about chic designs married to utility

What are the first few items that come to your mind when you think of gifts for men? Shirts, yes but so also wallets. This tiny piece of a fashion accessory is what many men love and it never fails to impress. Now that Christmas is on its way and gifting season is all set to begin, it makes tremendous sense to check out the best wallet options in the market. Talking of wallets, looking for handsome options online on e-commerce platforms like Amazon is a good way to go about the business.

We have put together a list of best wallets on Amazon and think you should definitely take a look at them. Some of them are from established brands like Lavie and Tommy Hilfiger and some others are from lesser known brands like Hornbull. While a bulk of our listed wallets are in leather, some are made of synthetic materials. Take a look and go on to pick some up as well.

Lavie Sport Banker's Men's Wallet

This glamorous-looking men's wallet from Lavie Sport is made using synthetic material. Its style is, what the makers, called “Banker” with “solid” pattern. This wallet is perfect for everyday use and can be easily carried to a casual outing, a party or even office. It has enough space to store all your essential items like cash, cards and IDs with two big compartment for storing cash. It has 2 additional pockets to store all the extra stuff along with 3 card holders along with a coin pouch. It is available in three different colours - black, Navy and brown.