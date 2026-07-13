Can't find your essentials in a messy laptop bag? Switch to these compartment bags

Laptop bags with compartments not only carry your device, but they also help to keep your everyday essentials organised and easily accessible. With dedicated sections for laptops, chargers, documents, water bottles, and other accessories, these bags are designed to make commuting, travelling, and working on the go much more convenient. Below are a few top-rated options to choose from.

Laptop Bags with Compartments for Work, College and Travel (Freepik)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

The ZOUK Kutch Gamthi Statement Backpack combines style and functionality in one thoughtfully designed laptop bag. Crafted from vegan leather, this lightweight backpack features a dedicated laptop sleeve that fits devices up to 15.6 inches, along with two spacious compartments and five pockets to keep your work essentials neatly organised. The vibrant Kutch Gamthi-inspired print adds a distinctive touch, while its 16.9-litre capacity makes it suitable for office commutes, meetings, and everyday use.

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The WROGN ASHPER Unisex Laptop Backpack is designed for professionals, students, and travellers who need both storage and convenience. Made from water-resistant polyester, this 40-litre backpack features a dedicated laptop sleeve that accommodates devices up to 17 inches, along with a built-in USB charging port for on-the-go connectivity. It also comes with a rain cover, padded back support, and multiple compartments for organised storage.

Safari Fuse 34L Laptop Backpack is a practical choice for professionals, students, and frequent commuters. Designed with three spacious compartments, a dedicated laptop sleeve that fits up to a 17-inch laptop, and a quick-access organiser pocket, it helps keep daily essentials neatly arranged. The backpack also features an anti-theft pocket for added security, side bottle holder pockets, a rain cover for all-weather protection, and a trolley sleeve for hassle-free travel.

The Wildcraft Daredevil Laptop Backpack is a spacious and versatile backpack designed for students and everyday commuters. With a generous 43-litre capacity, it features three compartments, a dedicated laptop sleeve that fits laptops up to 15 inches, and a quick-access organiser to keep essentials neatly arranged. Additional highlights include a side bottle pocket, uniquely designed shoulder straps for enhanced comfort, compression straps for better load management, and durable YKK reversible zippers.

The Airwin Premium Leather Backpack combines professional style with everyday practicality, making it a reliable choice for work, college, and travel. Featuring a 28-litre capacity, the backpack offers ample space for a laptop, documents, chargers, and daily essentials while maintaining a sleek, compact profile. Its padded laptop compartment provides added protection for devices up to 15.6 inches, while multiple compartments help to keep the belongings organised.

The American Tourister Valex Laptop Backpack is designed for professionals and students seeking a blend of style, comfort, and functionality. Crafted from durable polyester, this 28-litre backpack features three spacious compartments, a padded laptop sleeve that securely fits devices up to 17 inches, and a front organiser pocket for easy access to daily essentials.

This laptop backpack is designed to offer comfort, convenience, and durability for everyday use. Made from a combination of polyester and vegan leather, it features an extra-padded laptop sleeve for device protection, a 12 mm air-mesh padded back panel for enhanced comfort, and multiple organiser pockets to keep essentials neatly arranged.

Frequently Asked Questions Why should I choose a laptop bag with compartments? A laptop bag with compartments helps keep your laptop, charger, documents, stationery, and other essentials neatly organised, making it easier to find items when needed.

How many compartments should a good laptop bag have? A good laptop bag should ideally have at least two to three compartments, including a dedicated laptop sleeve and additional pockets for accessories and daily essentials.

What laptop size can these bags accommodate? Most laptop bags are designed to fit laptops ranging from 15 to 17 inches. Always check the product specifications to ensure compatibility with your device.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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