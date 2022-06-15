Checkered shirts for men look uber stylish and fashionable

Shirts for men are an everyday apparel that look good and flattering. Among them, apparel with checkered pattern have a distinct and flattering appeal. The checkered pattern has been in vogue ever since and will continue to be in style for years to come. Such shirts, available in cotton fabric, are the best bet to wear all year round. You must look for fabric that is breathable, lightweight and comfortable to wear. It must keep you cool and at ease to power through the blistering summer season.

If you're looking for some celebrity-style inspiration, then actor Siddharth Malhotra's look from Tuesday will fascinate you. A simple garment that ranks high on smartness and style quotient, checkered shirts are what you must invest in to ace the style game effortlessly. If you're looking for some options, then we have help ready for you. Below you will find a list of options that will make for lovely additions to your wardrobe. Take a look.

Jai Textiles Checkered Shirt

A slim fit shirt, this one features a classic collar and long sleeves. The material composition of this garment is 100% cotton that is soft to touch and breathable too. It is available in quite a few colour options, giving the user many options to choose from. A must-have addition to your closet, it can be your go-to everyday garment to look smart and handsome.