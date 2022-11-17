Down jackets for women are essential in winter, a must have in your wardrobe

Down jackets are perfect sartorial option to snuggle in.

Winter is the time to snuggle in, give in to the fuzzy feeling and all about feeling comfortable and cosy. With colder winter months just some time away, it would be nice if you braced yourself for the chilly winds a little in advance by shopping for the right set of clothing items. A down jacket or puffer jacket is one fail-proof option that will keep one safe, protected and warm - all at once. This jacket also eliminates the need of layering up. We all hate it and by wearing down jackets, one just doesn't need anything else. What's amazing about these jackets is how they are so lightweight. While sweaters and coats can really weigh one down at times, these jackets are the super fun alternative that everyone loves. For women, we have rounded up some options in the category. Read on to take a look at them and shop them right away.



Rokka&Rolla Women's Lightweight Packable Down Puffer Jacket Coat

This puffer jacket for women is a lightweight apparel. Thanks to its premium windproof shell fabric and high-tech workmanship, it is a comfortable and cosy wear that makes it so sought after. It is also lightweight and comes in a slew of solid colour options like black and Nostalgia Rose. Do buy this one, as you will end up wearing this for most part of the season.

Columbia Women's Delta Ridge Down Jacket

Introduce this jacket to your wardrobe and then you don't have to worry about catching a cold. It comes with the promise of keeping women super warm and cosy. A lightweight jacket, it is comfortable to wear and one doesn't feel weighed down by its weight as well. It comes in a slew of solid colour options and is made from polyester material. The thermal reflective lining of this garment reflects your body heat for warmth while maintaining a high level of breathability.

Manedwolf Women's Ultra Light Puffer Jacket | Packable Down Jacket With Pockets

This ultra light puffer jacket from women is clearly a must buy. It is a travel-friendly garment that can easily be carried with oneself at all times, as it does not occupy much of a space. Available in grey and Mint green colours, this one comes with pockets too in the front. The zipper in the front is also of great quality. The best part is this jacket won’t necessitate the need to layer yourself with too many clothes.

Quecy® Women's Short Down Jacket Coat Ultra Light Weight Outwear Hooded Packable Parkas

This amazing jacket is designed to keep you safe and protected from the winter chill. It comes with an attached hoodie and is available in a slew of solid colour options like black, pink, wine and blue. You will love how you will instantly feel warm after wearing this jacket. It is lightweight and made from durable material. A must buy, this garment will see you through the winter season.

Columbia Women's Delta Ridge Down Jacket (WR0259_Aura_L) This down jacket for women is available in a soothing purple colour. It is warm and lets one feel cosy and comfortable in the midst of winter chill. It comes with a zipper and pockets in the front. Lightweight and durable, this one will indeed make for a good purchase. Besides, the design on the jacket also looks smart. Go, grab this one. You will love wearing it.

Price of down jackets for women at a glance:

Apparel Price Rokka&Rolla Women's Lightweight Packable Down Puffer Jacket Coat ₹ 10,414.00 Columbia Women's Delta Ridge Down Jacket ₹ 6,999.00 - ₹ 7,159.00 Manedwolf Women's Ultra Light Puffer Jacket | Packable Down Jacket With Pockets 959.20 - ₹ 1,339.00 Quecy® Women's Short Down Jacket Coat Ultra Light Weight Outwear Hooded Packable Parkas ₹ 4,284.00 Columbia Women's Delta Ridge Down Jacket (WR0259_Aura_L) ₹ 9,999.00