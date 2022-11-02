Gloves for men: Go for woollen ones for warmth, leather ones for bikers

Winters in north India can be punishing, especially in the December and January months when icy winds from the Himalayas make life miserable. To make matters worse, sun plays truant and overcast skies make it really difficult to face the winters. It is in such conditions that being properly clad in woollens can ensure that one is able to brave the winters without trouble.

While we all ensure that we have sufficient number of sweaters and jackets, often we tend to overlook the need to protect our hands and feet, former in particular. Feet get protected as we have shoes and socks on. Hands, however, face the music as most of our daily chores need us to use our hands. Having a good pair of gloves goes a long way in ensuring that we are always warm. The standard rule is to opt for woolen ones. However, leather ones also come in rather handy; not only do they effectively block wind, if one happens to use bikes then they give a firm grip as well.

If you have been looking for a good pair of gloves for men, then we suggest you check out options on Amazon. To make life simpler for you, we have made a selection just for you. Do take a look and, we are certain, you won't be disappointed.

LOOM LEGACY Mens Acrylic Woolen Gloves

This pair of woollen gloves is available in four colours - black, grey, blue and purple. While this pair is ideal to combat winter chill, it can very well be used for a host of outdoor activities such as driving, biking, hiking and cycling, What's more is that it also protects the skin from tanning. This is a lightweight item and is easy to carry around.