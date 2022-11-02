Gloves for men: Go for woollen ones for warmth, leather ones for bikers

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Winters in north India can be punishing, especially in the December and January months when icy winds from the Himalayas make life miserable. To make matters worse, sun plays truant and overcast skies make it really difficult to face the winters. It is in such conditions that being properly clad in woollens can ensure that one is able to brave the winters without trouble.
While we all ensure that we have sufficient number of sweaters and jackets, often we tend to overlook the need to protect our hands and feet, former in particular. Feet get protected as we have shoes and socks on. Hands, however, face the music as most of our daily chores need us to use our hands. Having a good pair of gloves goes a long way in ensuring that we are always warm. The standard rule is to opt for woolen ones. However, leather ones also come in rather handy; not only do they effectively block wind, if one happens to use bikes then they give a firm grip as well.
If you have been looking for a good pair of gloves for men, then we suggest you check out options on Amazon. To make life simpler for you, we have made a selection just for you. Do take a look and, we are certain, you won't be disappointed.
LOOM LEGACY Mens Acrylic Woolen Gloves
This pair of woollen gloves is available in four colours - black, grey, blue and purple. While this pair is ideal to combat winter chill, it can very well be used for a host of outdoor activities such as driving, biking, hiking and cycling, What's more is that it also protects the skin from tanning. This is a lightweight item and is easy to carry around.
DIGITAL SHOPEE Winter Woolen Unisex Gloves Winter For Men
This is another good option for woolen gloves meant to keep one warm in cold weather. It is also a very good-looking pair. While its primary function is to keep your palms warm in cold weather, it works well for those of us who are into driving, biking, hiking and cycling. Additionally, it also provides protection from harsh ultra violet rays and prevents skin tanning. It is available in two colours - blue and dark grey.
AVBA Men Black Solid Leather Warm Winter Riding Gloves
This fine-looking pair of leather gloves is ideal for outdoor sporting activities particularly cycling and motorcycle rides. Thanks to the fact that pure leather and fur has been used in its making, it can be one's option to keep winter chill at bay. It comes with a hook and loop and is easy to manage. It should only be dry cleaned.
TRENDOUX Winter Unisex Gloves
Here's another good-looking pair of gloves, which can be used both by men as well as women. It is available in two colour combinations other than black - black-grey and black-khaki. These gloves easy to maintain and can be washed by hand in lukewarm water with a mild detergent. These gloves come with touchscreen capability design on the thumb, forefinger, middle finger. So you can now touch and use touchscreen devices easily and say goodbye to icy fingers. It is also an anti-slip pair of gloves.
Winter Warm Touchscreen Gloves For Men and Women
This pair of gloves is also unisex and can be used by both men and women. It is available in five different colours, namely beige, black, blue, camel and charcoal. Made of good quality wool with a fleece inner lining and thanks to its thick elastic cuff, stretchy snug fit, this pair provides total warmth even in extreme cold weather. Its three touchscreen fingers (thumb, forefinger, middle finger) ensure you can use your mobile phones with ease while staying warm. These gloves are also anti slip in character.
|Product
|Price
|LOOM LEGACY Mens Acrylic Woolen Gloves
|₹899.00
|DIGITAL SHOPEE Winter Woolen Unisex Gloves Winter for Men
|₹1,099.00
|AVBA Men Black Solid Leather Warm Winter Riding Gloves
|₹590.00
|TRENDOUX Winter Unisex Gloves
|₹4,999.00
|Winter Warm Touchscreen Gloves For Men and Women
|₹3,269.00
