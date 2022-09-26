GoSriKi sarees come in attractive prints in silk and georgette fabrics

Summary:
No matter how many different kind of garments one possesses, few come close to the elegance and grace of a saree. This unstitched wonder has been around in the Indian subcontinent for centuries and women have worn it and loved it in equal measure. In the generations just preceding ours, in much of India, the ladies of a household wore only sarees. With the coming of TV and opening up of markets, a lot changed and so have the sartorial choices of women. Having said so, when it comes to semi formal and formal events, saree remains the most preferred choice.
The way a saree drapes around the body says a lot of its texture and fabric. Silk, georgette, chiffon sarees cling to the body and flaunt our curves while cotton sarees tend to be stiff and make a person look fuller. Heavily embroidered sarees or ones with heavy Zari work are masterpieces in themselves and do not need the wearer to bother about accessories to go with it.
In more recent times, synthetic sarees rule the roost as they are easy to drape, are low maintenance and usually preferred by working women. Whatever be your reason, keeping a good number of sarees in the order of the day.
We have put together a list of contemporary sarees from a well-known brand called GoSriKi. Check them out and pick some as well.
GoSriKi Women's Woven Georgette Saree
This is a glorious floral printed saree that is sure to charm you. While the base colour of this saree is powder blue, flowers in orange, pink and blue bring in the drama. It also has a pretty powder blue lace, which is a shade darker than the saree itself. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece. Here are some details - saree length (5.50 cm), blouse length (0.80 cm). This saree is ideal for casual and evening wear, festival, wedding and summer wear.
GoSriKi Women's Silk Saree
Here is a silk saree with a very dramatic and non traditional design. So, it features polka dots and geometric patterns like broad horizontal and vertical stripes. It features red, gold and black colours in prominent way. Some of its details are as the following: length (5.5 metres) and blouse piece (0.8 metre). It is an ideal choice as traditional wear, casual wear, party wear and evening wear.
GoSriKi Women's Saree
This is a 100% art silk saree (70% silk and 30% art). The design of this saree is geometric; it comes with broad horizontal stripes. This is a six yards saree and comes with a blouse piece. It is easy to maintain and can be hand washed. This is solid coloured saree; the one considered in this discussion comes in shades of blue and green. It is available in eight other colour combinations.
GoSriKi Women's Pure Chiffon Saree
The is a pure chiffon saree and so is the blouse piece. It features a series of geometric prints. It can be both a semi formal wear as well as casual wear. You can wear it for weddings, festivals and as a party wear. However, one can also wear for a casual outings like brunch outings, friends' get-togethers and more. It is easy to maintain and you can hand wash it.
GoSriKi Women's Georgette Printed Saree
This is a very pretty georgette printed saree. It features digital prints which looks rather enticing as it is new and not seen much before. Some of its details are as following: length (5.5 meter) and blouse (0.8 meter). It is a casual evening, festival, wedding and summer wear. It is available in many colours such as navy, black and green.
|Product
|Price
|GoSriKi Women's Woven Georgette Saree
|₹2,599
|GoSriKi Women's Silk Saree
|₹2,599
|GoSriKi Women's Saree
|₹3,599
|GoSriKi Women's Pure Chiffon Saree
|₹2,299
|GoSriKi Women's Georgette Printed Saree
|₹2,599
