Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

GoSriKi sarees come in attractive prints in silk and georgette fabrics

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 26, 2022 19:06 IST

Summary:

GoSriki sarees are an interesting alternative to traditional handwoven sarees as they have attractive prints, colours and fabrics.

GoSriKi sarees are very graceful and pretty to behold.

No matter how many different kind of garments one possesses, few come close to the elegance and grace of a saree. This unstitched wonder has been around in the Indian subcontinent for centuries and women have worn it and loved it in equal measure. In the generations just preceding ours, in much of India, the ladies of a household wore only sarees. With the coming of TV and opening up of markets, a lot changed and so have the sartorial choices of women. Having said so, when it comes to semi formal and formal events, saree remains the most preferred choice.

The way a saree drapes around the body says a lot of its texture and fabric. Silk, georgette, chiffon sarees cling to the body and flaunt our curves while cotton sarees tend to be stiff and make a person look fuller. Heavily embroidered sarees or ones with heavy Zari work are masterpieces in themselves and do not need the wearer to bother about accessories to go with it.

In more recent times, synthetic sarees rule the roost as they are easy to drape, are low maintenance and usually preferred by working women. Whatever be your reason, keeping a good number of sarees in the order of the day.

We have put together a list of contemporary sarees from a well-known brand called GoSriKi. Check them out and pick some as well.

GoSriKi Women's Woven Georgette Saree

This is a glorious floral printed saree that is sure to charm you. While the base colour of this saree is powder blue, flowers in orange, pink and blue bring in the drama. It also has a pretty powder blue lace, which is a shade darker than the saree itself. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece. Here are some details - saree length (5.50 cm), blouse length (0.80 cm). This saree is ideal for casual and evening wear, festival, wedding and summer wear.

GoSriKi Women's Woven Georgette Saree (BND-Multi GO_Multicolour)
89% off
279 2,599
Buy now

GoSriKi Women's Silk Saree

Here is a silk saree with a very dramatic and non traditional design. So, it features polka dots and geometric patterns like broad horizontal and vertical stripes. It features red, gold and black colours in prominent way. Some of its details are as the following: length (5.5 metres) and blouse piece (0.8 metre). It is an ideal choice as traditional wear, casual wear, party wear and evening wear.

GoSriKi Women's Silk Saree (SAYLI Black_GO
90% off
255 2,599
Buy now

GoSriKi Women's Saree

This is a 100% art silk saree (70% silk and 30% art). The design of this saree is geometric; it comes with broad horizontal stripes. This is a six yards saree and comes with a blouse piece. It is easy to maintain and can be hand washed. This is solid coloured saree; the one considered in this discussion comes in shades of blue and green. It is available in eight other colour combinations.

GoSriKi Women's Art Silk Saree with Blouse Piece (IND058- Rama_Free Size)
90% off
369 3,599
Buy now

GoSriKi Women's Pure Chiffon Saree

The is a pure chiffon saree and so is the blouse piece. It features a series of geometric prints. It can be both a semi formal wear as well as casual wear. You can wear it for weddings, festivals and as a party wear. However, one can also wear for a casual outings like brunch outings, friends' get-togethers and more. It is easy to maintain and you can hand wash it.

GoSriKi Women's Pure Chiffon Saree (DIPASHI Pink_GO
89% off
249 2,299
Buy now

GoSriKi Women's Georgette Printed Saree

This is a very pretty georgette printed saree. It features digital prints which looks rather enticing as it is new and not seen much before. Some of its details are as following: length (5.5 meter) and blouse (0.8 meter). It is a casual evening, festival, wedding and summer wear. It is available in many colours such as navy, black and green.

GoSriKi Women's Woven Georgette Saree (Digital STY_Green)
90% off
259 2,599
Buy now

Price of GoSriki sarees at a glance:

ProductPrice
GoSriKi Women's Woven Georgette Saree 2,599
GoSriKi Women's Silk Saree 2,599
GoSriKi Women's Saree 3,599
GoSriKi Women's Pure Chiffon Saree 2,299
GoSriKi Women's Georgette Printed Saree 2,599

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Buyer's guide: Top 10 43-inch TVs
Latest Apple iPhone 4 GB RAM mobile phones you can buy in 2022
Unnati Silks saree have distinct and classy appearance
Samsung 256GB internal memory mobile phones: The best deals worth your money
Explore the finest Samsung 8MP front camera phone in India
fashion FOR LESS