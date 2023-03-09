Story Saved
Jackets for girls: Pick ones that promise comfort and warmth

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 02, 2022 14:12 IST
Summary:

Jackets make for an ideal sartorial option, especially in the winters. They keep one warm and cosy and eliminate the need of layering too much.

Jackets for girls are a wardrobe essential in winter.

Introduce a good collection of jackets in your baby girl’s wardrobe and you’re pretty much sorted. With every drop in temperature, a need for wearing jackets is being felt more and more. A jacket keeps one adequately warm and snug, and eliminates the need for throwing on too many layers of clothes. And let’s face it, the idea of layering up too much can make any baby cranky and fussy. So, jackets are indeed a saviour in winter season in more ways than one. There are many options available on Amazon. We have rounded up some of the jackets for girls - all of them rank high on style and comfort quotients.

You can also find many colour options in each one of them. They will fit your baby amazingly well and keep them cosy and protected from the winter chill. Scroll on to take a look at our picks and add some to your cart.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Girl's Jacket
A super smart and stylish jacket, this one from the U.S. POLO is made from 100% cotton fabric that is soft and breathable. It has huge pockets in the front and comes with a zipper closure. One can see the logo of the brand too in the front. The fabric is stretchy and durable too. The striking navy colour of the jacket is what makes it look so appealing.

cellpic
U.S. POLO ASSN. Girl's Jacket (UGJK5179_Navy_36TFS 3-4 Years)
57% off 1,406.18 3,299
Buy now

Camey Girls Regular Fit Hodded Bomber Jacket
This jacket comes with a hoodie that is detachable. To keep baby girls snug and warm all through the winter season, introducing this garment to their wardrobe will make for a good decision. It comes with a zipper closure and has pockets in front. There are many solid colour options available in this jacket. Besides, it is a lightweight and travel-friendly jacket.

cellpic
Camey Girls Regular Fit Hodded Bomber Jacket For Winter Wear (5-6 Years, Mint)
45% off 1,649 2,999
Buy now

Mode By Red Tape Girl's Jacket
This super warm jacket is perfect to keep baby girls feeling warm and comfortable. It comes with 100% polyester filling and a nylon lining. Available in light grey colour, this one has a stand collar. A must buy, it fits amazingly well and is sleeveless. One can throw it on a sweater or a sweatshirt. There are two pockets as well in the front.

cellpic
Mode by Red Tape Girl's Jacket (GSJ0007_Light Grey_S 9-10Y)
72% off 1,169 4,199
Buy now

Naughty Ninos girls Jackets
This jacket is designed to keep girls warm and cosy. It is made from super soft and superior quality sherpa fabric. It comes with an inner lining too that ensures one is absolutely safe and protected from the winter chill. Perfect for everyday wear, it comes in a striking Olive colour and has two pockets in the front. It is super lightweight as well.

cellpic
Naughty Ninos Girls Olive Green Front open Sherpa Jacket (NN00053JKT_Olive_11 Years-12 Years)
50% off 999 1,999
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Girl's Jacket
This jacket for girls is made from 100% polyester fabric. It is lightweight and does a good job in keeping winter chill at bay. It has a zipper closure and comes with two pockets in the front. One also gets three striking colour options in this one. This is perfect for baby girls when they are going out to play or enjoy a zumba dance.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Girl's Regular Jacket (JHAW20GJK-REV_Navy/Turquoise_6-7 Years)
64% off 825 2,299
Buy now

Price of jacket for girls at a glance:

 JacketsPrice
 U.S. POLO ASSN. Girl's Jacket  1,405.20 -  1,780.78
 Camey Girls Regular Fit Hodded Bomber Jacket  2,999.00
 Mode By Red Tape Girl's Jacket  1,169.00
 Naughty Ninos girls Jackets  999.00
 Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Girl's Jacket  729.00 -  825.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

