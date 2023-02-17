Lancer shoes for women are affordable, lightweight and comfortable

Summary:
If we were to do a poll asking people what they look for before buying a pair of casual shoes, a majority of people will say that comfort is the key. Well, indeed, whether we are buying shoes for walking purpose or running, one thing that one can’t compromise on is the comfort quotient. Second most important factor is how lightweight a pair of shoes is. The more lightweight it is, the better choice it will make. One of the brands whose footwear options rank high on both these factors is Lancer. Besides, the footwear options from the brand are also affordable.
We have curated a list of shoes for women from Lancer brand. They come in striking colour options and their upper material is made from mesh fabric mostly. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.
LANCER Women's Sports Slip On Walking Shoes
Lightweight, comfortable and affordable, this pair of walking shoes for women makes for a cool pick. The sole is made from polyvinyl chloride material and the upper material is made from mesh fabric. There's a memory cushion foot bed that makes walking in these shoes feel like a breeze. A pair of slip on shoes, women will find slipping in and out of them super convenient.
Lancer Womens Sports Shoes Grape Wine CRYSTAL-FN-104/SA(8UK)
Easy to wear and super comfortable to wear, this pair of casual shoes for women comes in Grape Wine colour. The sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material and the shoe width is medium. The knit upper material of the shoes allows air to easily pass through it, keeping feet dry and cool at all times. You can wear these shoes for long durations without sensing any feeling of discomfort.
LANCER ENERGISERS Women's Casual Lace Up Sneakers
If you're looking for a pair of sneakers for everyday wear, this one from Lancer will make for a great pick. The sole is made from thermoplastic elastomers and the shoes have a lace-up closure. The inner material is made from a comfortable insole and the upper material is made from polyurethane leather. There are three colour options available in this one - pink, white and grey.
Lancer Women Sports Shoes Navy Fn-Ultra-4 (6UK)
This pair of sports shoes for women from Lancer has a sporty feel to it. Walking and running in these sports shoes will feel like a breeze. Super lightweight and comfortable to wear, this pair of shoes is available in the colour variant of Navy. The shoes have a lace-up closure and medium shoe width. The upper material is breathable and allows air to pass through it.
Lancer Women Sports Shoes Navy Crystal-16 (5UK)
This pair of sports shoes from Lancer for women makes for a cool option to introduce to one collection. The sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material and the upper material is made from mesh fabric that allows air to pass through it. Available in Navy Crystal colour, this one offers optimum comfort. One can wear these when going for a walk, run or other sports activities.
|Product
|Price
|LANCER Women's CRYSTAL-51NBL-38 Navy Sports Walking Shoes (5 UK)
|₹ 799
|Lancer Womens Sports Shoes Grape Wine CRYSTAL-FN-104/SA(8UK)
|₹ 599
|LANCER ENERGISERS Women's ALIA-1PINK-41 Pink Casual Lace Up Sneakers (8 UK)
|₹ 940
|Lancer Women Sports Shoes Navy Fn-Ultra-4 (6UK)
|₹ 643
|Lancer Women Sports Shoes Navy Crystal-16 (5UK)
|₹ 599
