Lancer shoes for women are affordable, lightweight and comfortable

If we were to do a poll asking people what they look for before buying a pair of casual shoes, a majority of people will say that comfort is the key. Well, indeed, whether we are buying shoes for walking purpose or running, one thing that one can’t compromise on is the comfort quotient. Second most important factor is how lightweight a pair of shoes is. The more lightweight it is, the better choice it will make. One of the brands whose footwear options rank high on both these factors is Lancer. Besides, the footwear options from the brand are also affordable.

We have curated a list of shoes for women from Lancer brand. They come in striking colour options and their upper material is made from mesh fabric mostly. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.



LANCER Women's Sports Slip On Walking Shoes

Lightweight, comfortable and affordable, this pair of walking shoes for women makes for a cool pick. The sole is made from polyvinyl chloride material and the upper material is made from mesh fabric. There's a memory cushion foot bed that makes walking in these shoes feel like a breeze. A pair of slip on shoes, women will find slipping in and out of them super convenient.