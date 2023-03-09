Story Saved
Jack and Jones shoes for men look stylish and are durable

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Feb 16, 2023 15:40 IST
Summary:

Whether it is sneakers or loafers, footwear options from Jack and Jones brand are of top-notch quality.

Jack and Jones shoes for men offer optimum comfort.

We all know of men who love sneakers and simply indulge themselves in hoarding many pairs of them. Their obsession with sneakers knows no limits. When it comes to buying an additional pair of sneakers, there should be absolutely no compromise with quality and comfort. We all must have come across pairs of sneakers in which walking after a few hours felt like a pain, almost painful. We certainly don't want to invest in such pairs. One of the brands that ticks all the boxes (comfort, durability and style) is Jack and Jones. Men can find a number of options in sneakers in this brand. They come in a range of colours and promise great experience.

To help you with options, we have curated a list below. They are of top notch quality and are will last you for years to come. Scroll down to take a look at it.

Jack & Jones Mens 12222537 Sneaker
This pair of sneakers is available in many colour options. Its sole is made of rubber and it comes with lace-up closure. The upper material of these colourblock shoes is made from mesh material which allows air to pass through it. Perfect for everyday wear, men can wear these shoes on multiple occasions to round off the look in style.

Jack & Jones Men's 12222537 White Sneaker-41 (208744102-White)
3,999
Buy now

Jack & Jones Suede Regular Slip On Mens Loafers
This pair of loafers for men comes in regular fit. These shoes are slip-on footwear option that are super easy to wear and get out of. The shoe width is medium and the material it is made from is suede. Walking in this pair will feel so comfortable; almost like a breeze. This pair will last for years to come, thanks to its durability.

Jack & Jones Suede Regular Slip On Mens Loafers(Green, Size 42)
4.7 (5)
4.7 (5)
2,999
Buy now

Jack & Jones Polyester Regular Lace Up Mens Sneakers
If you're a sneaker hoarder or fan, then you must definitely introduce this pair to amp up your collection. It is made from polyester material and has a fleet heel type. The shoe width is medium and the closure type is lace up. These shoes have round toes and feature an infusion of multiple striking colours in it.

Jack & Jones Polyester Regular Lace Up Mens Sneakers(Grey, 43)
4.2 (3)
4.2 (3)
1,999 3,999
Buy now

Jack & Jones Mens Mens Footwear Sneaker
This pair of sneakers for men is a stylish option to introduce to one's collection. The upper material of the shoes is made from 50% mesh material and the sole is made from thermoplastic rubber. There are many colour options available in this one - white, ash, Acid Lime and so on.

Jack & Jones Mens Footwear
3,499
Buy now

Jack & Jones JFW Owen Mesh Lace Up Mens Sneakers
Who can ever say no to a new pair of white shoes? Well, this one indeed makes for a stylish option, but it also comes with the promise of comfort and durability. The sole of these shoes is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material and the upper material is made from mesh fabric. The shoes have round toes and are a must buy.

Jack & Jones JFW Owen Mesh Lace Up Mens Sneakers (White, Size_43)
2,249 4,499
Buy now
Topics
Mens Wear Footwear
