Sweaters for girls are a must-have in winter wardrobe

Sweaters are one of the sought-after garments in the winter season, because they make for a great outerwear as well as innerwear choice. Not only do they keep one warm and cosy, but they are also preferred by baby girls as they are lightweight in comparison to coats. A perfect everyday apparel in winter season, girls’ wardrobes must have many sweaters that rank high on both comfort and style aspects. There are two primary styles when it comes to this garment - one is a button down sweater and the other one is a pullover. Both look equally charming indeed.
We have shortlisted some of the sweaters for girls in our list below which will make baby girls look even more charming and smart. Scroll on to take a look at our selections. You will find colour options also in some of the listed options; do check them out.
Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Girls Sweater
It is always easy to make girls wear a button down sweater. This sweater comes in two vibrant colours - mustard and bright pink. It comes in regular fit and features a lovely print on it. A cardigan style sweater with rib knit at collar, this one will look beautiful on girls. So, grab it. Besides, it can be machine washed.
Cherry Crumble California Girl's Casual Cotton Sweater
This smart and stylish sweater for girls is available in grey colour. It is made from cotton blend fabric that feels super soft and breathable. It is a well-knitted garment and features stripe pattern on the sleeves. Little girls can wear this as a daily wear. It is a must-have winter essential that you must get your hands on.
Hatched Rabbit Style Sweater
This beautiful sweater in red will amp up the look of little girls in a jiffy. It has a rabbit made on it in the front. A warm apparel, this can be worn as an outerwear and underneath a jacket and coat as well. The quality of the fabric is ultra soft and breathable. A must buy sweater, girls will love it immediately.
Beebay Love Embroidery Strip Sweater Multi-col
A multicoloured sweater for girls is always a welcome addition. The infusion of multiple and vibrant colours in a sweater is what little girls like the most. This sweater is made from a soft, breathable and skin-friendly fabric that is of good quality and durable too. It comes in regular fit and has a round neck. It has ‘love’ written on it in the front. Warm and comfortable, this is a must buy.
U.S. POLO ASSN. Girl's Classic Wool Blend Sweater
This sweater looks smart and makes for a perfect everyday choice. It is made from good quality wool blend fabric that is designed to keep one warm and cosy. This colourblock sweater comes in regular fit. The colour combination of white and navy stands out. Girls will love wearing this one from time to time.
|Sweaters
|Price
|Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Girls Sweater
|₹624.00
|Hatched Rabbit Style Sweater
|₹1,199.00
|Cherry Crumble California Girl's Casual Cotton Sweater
|₹919.00 - ₹939.00
|Beebay Love Embroidery Strip Sweater Multi-col
|₹841.00
|U.S. POLO ASSN. Girl's Classic Wool Blend Sweater
|₹1,499.00
