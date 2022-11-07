Sweaters for boys: Grab plenty of them to beat winter chill

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Come winter season and we bring out all sweaters and woollens to snuggle in and feel cosy. One can’t imagine spending the winter season without sweaters. They are indeed a wardrobe staple. One must look for comfortable and stylish sweaters with lovely prints on them. The fabric must be preferably lightweight and skin-friendly. It should feel soft against the skin and make one feel at ease. For little boys, there is an array of options available on Amazon. They rank high on both fabric quality and style. From colourful stripes to attractive prints, we have rounded up some options for you in our list below. They will make for beautiful additions to one’s wardrobe that will also help spruce up the style quotient of boys.
To help you with the picks, we have shortlisted some of the sweaters from Amazon. They will do a good job in keeping one effectively warm. Scroll below to take a look at our curated picks and add them to your cart right away.
Cherry Crumble California Boy's Acrylic Casual Cardigan Sweater
This sweater looks smart, and how! It will make for a beautiful addition to the closet of boys. This woollen sweater does a great job in keeping boys warm and cosy. It comes with a zipper too in the front. Available in grey colour, it features an eye-catching print on it. A comfortable wear, this one is lightweight and doesn't weigh one down.
Monte Carlo Boy's Acrylic Casual Pullover Sweater
This sweater for boys from Monte Carlo makes for a classy wear. It is made from acrylic material and comes with an inner lining of leather that is breathable. It features stripes on it in multiple colours and that is what lends appeal to this garment. Boys will be able to spend winter days comfortably in this sweater. It is a must buy.
Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Boy's Acrylic Casual Sweater
This sweater for boys has a round neck and comes in regular fit. It will look flattering on young boys and make them appear smart and sharp. This colourblock sweater comes in many colour options as well. It is a cosy and comfortable wear that is made of acrylic material. It can be machine washed and features rib knit detailing at the collar of it.
KNITCO Boys Full Sleeves Sweater with Color Block
Made of 100% acrylic wool, this sweater is designed to keep boys warm, safe and comfortable. It features a lovely print that boys may like. A nice colourblock sweater, this one has a round neck and long sleeves. It can be machine washed and is available in regular fit. It can be worn in both daily and casual wear. Besides, it looks stylish too.
Max Boy's Cotton Classic Sweater
This multicolour sweater for boys is a classy option to introduce to one’s wardrobe. It is made of 100% cotton fabric that feels both soft on the skin and comfortable. It has a round neck and warm enough to protect boys from the frosty winter chill. A smart and colourful sartorial option, this one can be machine washed. It makes for a cool addition to one’s collection.
