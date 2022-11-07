Story Saved
New Delhi 30oCC
Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Nov 07, 2022
New Delhi 30oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Sweaters for boys: Grab plenty of them to beat winter chill

  • HT By
  • Published on Nov 07, 2022 16:14 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Sweaters for boys make for an attractive sartorial option. They also do a great job of keeping them warm and snug.

product info
Sweaters for boys are a must-have in their winter wardrobe.

Come winter season and we bring out all sweaters and woollens to snuggle in and feel cosy. One can’t imagine spending the winter season without sweaters. They are indeed a wardrobe staple. One must look for comfortable and stylish sweaters with lovely prints on them. The fabric must be preferably lightweight and skin-friendly. It should feel soft against the skin and make one feel at ease. For little boys, there is an array of options available on Amazon. They rank high on both fabric quality and style. From colourful stripes to attractive prints, we have rounded up some options for you in our list below. They will make for beautiful additions to one’s wardrobe that will also help spruce up the style quotient of boys.

To help you with the picks, we have shortlisted some of the sweaters from Amazon. They will do a good job in keeping one effectively warm. Scroll below to take a look at our curated picks and add them to your cart right away.

Cherry Crumble California Boy's Acrylic Casual Cardigan Sweater
This sweater looks smart, and how! It will make for a beautiful addition to the closet of boys. This woollen sweater does a great job in keeping boys warm and cosy. It comes with a zipper too in the front. Available in grey colour, it features an eye-catching print on it. A comfortable wear, this one is lightweight and doesn't weigh one down.

cellpic
Cherry Crumble California Boy's Acrylic Casual Cardigan Sweater (CTWS-SWTR-0626_Grey_5-6 Years)
42% off 1,519 2,599
Buy now

Monte Carlo Boy's Acrylic Casual Pullover Sweater
This sweater for boys from Monte Carlo makes for a classy wear. It is made from acrylic material and comes with an inner lining of leather that is breathable. It features stripes on it in multiple colours and that is what lends appeal to this garment. Boys will be able to spend winter days comfortably in this sweater. It is a must buy.

cellpic
Monte Carlo Boy's Acrylic Casual Pullover Sweater (521053353-1_Multicolor_7 Years)
43% off 789 1,395
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Boy's Acrylic Casual Sweater
This sweater for boys has a round neck and comes in regular fit. It will look flattering on young boys and make them appear smart and sharp. This colourblock sweater comes in many colour options as well. It is a cosy and comfortable wear that is made of acrylic material. It can be machine washed and features rib knit detailing at the collar of it.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Boy's Casual Acrylic Sweater (AW21JH-BSWT-904_White 1_9-10 Years)
70% off 579 1,899
Buy now

KNITCO Boys Full Sleeves Sweater with Color Block
Made of 100% acrylic wool, this sweater is designed to keep boys warm, safe and comfortable. It features a lovely print that boys may like. A nice colourblock sweater, this one has a round neck and long sleeves. It can be machine washed and is available in regular fit. It can be worn in both daily and casual wear. Besides, it looks stylish too.

cellpic
KNITCO Boys Full Sleeves Sweater with Color Block (3-4 Years) Sky Blue
53% off 799 1,699
Buy now

Max Boy's Cotton Classic Sweater
This multicolour sweater for boys is a classy option to introduce to one’s wardrobe. It is made of 100% cotton fabric that feels both soft on the skin and comfortable. It has a round neck and warm enough to protect boys from the frosty winter chill. A smart and colourful sartorial option, this one can be machine washed. It makes for a cool addition to one’s collection.

cellpic
Max Boy's Cotton Classic Sweater (W22BSW24A_Multi_6-12M) Multicolour
499
Buy now

Price of sweater for boys at a glance:

Sweater for boysPrice
 Cherry Crumble California Boy's Acrylic Casual Cardigan Sweater  1,329.00 -  1,519.00
 Monte Carlo Boy's Acrylic Casual Pullover Sweater  789.00
 Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Boy's Acrylic Casual Sweater  579.00
 KNITCO Boys Full Sleeves Sweater with Color Block  599.00 -  899.00
 Max Boy's Cotton Classic Sweater   499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Winter boots for women: Stay warm, stay fashionable even in biting cold
Sweaters for men: Options come aplenty in designs, colours and fabrics
Sweaters for girls: Get stylish ones to amp up your daughter's look this winter
Best room heater under 10000 available today
Best Ambrane mobile accessories
fashion FOR LESS