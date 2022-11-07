Story Saved
Monday, Nov 07, 2022
  fashion
  • Sweaters for girls: Get stylish ones to amp up your daughter's look this winter

Sweaters for girls: Get stylish ones to amp up your daughter's look this winter

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 07, 2022 13:51 IST
Summary:

Upgrade the wardrobe of little girls with attractive-looking sweaters. Read on to take a look at our favourites.

Sweaters are a wardrobe staple that keep one warm in winter season.

Sweaters are a must-have wardrobe essential in winter season. They don’t weigh one down and are perfect for everyday wear. For little girls, there are indeed many options that are available on Amazon. In terms of both style, print and soothing colours, there are aplenty options that one can introduce to one’s collection to amp up the style quotient of girls. One must look for quality fabric and the right fit before purchasing a sweater.

To help you with the selection, we have rounded up some picks from Amazon. They are from established brands and will really see girls through the season. Their fabric feels soft against the skin and is lightweight too. Not only will they effectively keep them warm and snug but also make them feel more comfortable and confident in their skin. Scroll down to take a closer look at our picks. Don't forget to add them to your cart. Girls will be happy to wear them.

Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Girl's Acrylic Casual Sweater
This sweater for girls is perfect for casual wear. It is made from acrylic material and is super soft and lightweight. It keeps one warm and snug and is also a stylish wear. There are many colours available in this one and all of them look striking. You can find some really cute prints in this sweater. Besides, it has a flattering and regular fit.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Girl's Casual Acrylic Sweater (AW21JH-GSWT-915_Lt Yellow_8-9 Years)
69% off 589 1,899
Buy now

ED-A-MAMMA Girls Sweater
This sweater is made from 100% biodegradable fabric. It feels soft against the skin and is also comfortable to wear. Free from plastic, this one features a nice print on it. It is available in pink colour and looks attractive too. It is perfect for casual wear and is suitable for machine wash. A must buy, girls will love wearing this apparel from time to time.

cellpic
ED-A-MAMMA Girl's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweater (EATOKGSW598_Pink_13-14 Years)
16% off 759 899
Buy now

PalmTree Girls' Navy Blue Sweater
This regular fit and printed sweater looks gorgeous. It is available in an attractive navy colour. The bell sleeves further add to the charm and appeal of the garment. Besides, it is perfect to throw on a chilly winter day to keep oneself warm and snug. One can wear it as casual as well as daily wear. A must buy for sure, it will amp up ones everyday look quite effortlessly.

cellpic
PalmTree Girls' Navy Blue Sweater | Printed | Hand-wash | Knits | Roundneck | Navy Blue | 4
50% off 699 1,399
Buy now

Mothercare Girl's Cotton Casual Sweater
This sweater from Mothercare is made from 100% cotton fabric. It comes in multicolour and looks super attractive and elegant. A smart wear, this one has a regular fit and can be machine washed. This sweater will make for a beautiful addition to the collection of sweaters. Its fabric feels soft and comfortable against the skin. Girls will simply look forward to wearing this garment from time to time.

cellpic
Mothercare Girl's Cotton Casual Sweater (ZB314_Multi_3-4y) Multicolour
25% off 1,269 1,699
Buy now

Cherry Crumble Yellow Cable Knitted Sweater
This cable knit sweater is available in peplum style. It comes in soothing and bright yellow colour and looks very striking. It is a very comfortable to wear garment and comes in regular fit. It is perfect for casual and daily wear. One can also wear it to birthday parties, small family get togethers and on holidays. It will keep one adequately warm and cosy too through the winter season.

cellpic
Cherry Crumble Yellow Cable Knitted Full Sleeves Girls Casual Soft Peplum Buttoned Cardigan Winter Woolen Warm Sweater | Sweater for Baby/Toddler/Preschool/Kids/Teens/Children
38% off 1,456 2,349
Buy now

Price of sweaters for girls at a glance:

Apparels Price
 Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Girl's Acrylic Casual Sweater  589.00 -  608.00
 ED-A-MAMMA Girls Sweater  759.00
 PalmTree Girls' Navy Blue Sweater  699.00
 Mothercare Girl's Cotton Casual Sweater  1,269.00 -  1,319.00
 Cherry Crumble Yellow Cable Knitted Sweater  1,456.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

