Van Heusen formal pants for men: Ideal to ace the everyday look

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Can there be a more attractive garment than a well-tailored and well-pleated pair of pants for men? We doubt that seriously. A pair of pants makes a man look immaculate, smart and more charming. The notion to wear a pair of pants only to formal events, workplace or to interviews is increasingly becoming outdated. This sartorial option is making its way to a casual brunch date and a get-together party over a weekend. If you thought that the topwear options that can go well with a pair of pants are limited, then think again. You can throw on a pair of round neck t-shirt, polo t-shirt, vest, sweater and literally just about anything.
Now that we have established how cool it is to have an array of pants in the men’s closet, we would now move on to the next step. And that is adding some of the chic options to one’s cart. Van Heusen is one brand that has an eclectic and lovely collection of formal pants. Take cue from our list below and don't forget to thank us later.
Van Heusen Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers
This pair of formal trousers is perfect for that no-nonsense look. Tailored to perfection, this one is sure to make men look sharp and crisp. Available in classy grey colour, its material composition is 84% terylene and 16% rayon fabric. It comes in slim fit and looks darn flattering. Whether you want to cast a stellar impression in that job interview or crack that lucrative business deal, this pair of trousers is perfect to lend you confidence and charm.
Van Heusen Men's Slim Formal Trousers
Smart and elegant, men from different age groups will look good in this pair of slim fit trousers. It is available in black colour and features thin vertical stripes all over it. It is made from 70% terylene, 28% rayon and 2% spandex fabrics. It has been tailored to perfection and will clearly have many takers from different age groups.
Van Heusen Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers
This pair of slim fit Van Heusen formal trousers is a must buy. Why, you ask? Because you get a flattering fit, top-notch quality fabric, great comfort factor and high on fashion garment. The material composition of the garment goes like this - 84% terylene and 16% rayon. This one is available in three colour variants - black, brown and grey. All of them look elegant and are perfect for office wear and formal wear.
Van Heusen Men's Regular Formal Trousers
This pair of formal trousers from Van Heusen is made from synthetic material. It comes in solid blue colour - a straight departure from the everyday black- and brown-coloured pants. Throw on a shirt and a vest over it and you will look ready to slay. Introduce this to your wardrobe for its colour and amazing fit. It can be machine washed.
Van Heusen Men's Formal Trousers
This pair of straight fit trousers from men is a decent formal wear option. For that immaculate and dapper look, include this well-tailored garment to your wardrobe. It is available in dark blue colour and has a slim fit. It is made from 65% polyester and 35% viscose fabrics. A comfortable garment, you will love its fit and the fact how it effortlessly lifts up your overall appearance.
|Formal pants for men
|Price
|Van Heusen Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers
|₹1,954.00 - ₹2,299.00
|Van Heusen Men's Slim Formal Trousers
|₹1,009.00
|Van Heusen Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers
|₹1,389.00 - ₹2,299.00
|Van Heusen Men's Regular Formal Trousers
|₹829.00
|Van Heusen Men's Formal Trousers
|₹1,549.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.