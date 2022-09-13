Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Van Heusen formal pants for men: Ideal to ace the everyday look

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 13, 2022 17:46 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Van Heusen formal pants for men are tailored to perfection and well-pleated. Read on to see some of the finest picks in the category.

product info
Van heusen formal pants for men can amp up overall look.

Can there be a more attractive garment than a well-tailored and well-pleated pair of pants for men? We doubt that seriously. A pair of pants makes a man look immaculate, smart and more charming. The notion to wear a pair of pants only to formal events, workplace or to interviews is increasingly becoming outdated. This sartorial option is making its way to a casual brunch date and a get-together party over a weekend. If you thought that the topwear options that can go well with a pair of pants are limited, then think again. You can throw on a pair of round neck t-shirt, polo t-shirt, vest, sweater and literally just about anything.

Now that we have established how cool it is to have an array of pants in the men’s closet, we would now move on to the next step. And that is adding some of the chic options to one’s cart. Van Heusen is one brand that has an eclectic and lovely collection of formal pants. Take cue from our list below and don't forget to thank us later.

Van Heusen Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers
This pair of formal trousers is perfect for that no-nonsense look. Tailored to perfection, this one is sure to make men look sharp and crisp. Available in classy grey colour, its material composition is 84% terylene and 16% rayon fabric. It comes in slim fit and looks darn flattering. Whether you want to cast a stellar impression in that job interview or crack that lucrative business deal, this pair of trousers is perfect to lend you confidence and charm.

cellpic
Van Heusen Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers (VHTF1M76998_Grey_82/32Wx34L)
2,299
Buy now

Van Heusen Men's Slim Formal Trousers
Smart and elegant, men from different age groups will look good in this pair of slim fit trousers. It is available in black colour and features thin vertical stripes all over it. It is made from 70% terylene, 28% rayon and 2% spandex fabrics. It has been tailored to perfection and will clearly have many takers from different age groups.

cellpic
Van Heusen Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers (VHTFFULFV77192_Black_30W x 33L)
56% off 1,009 2,299
Buy now

Van Heusen Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers
This pair of slim fit Van Heusen formal trousers is a must buy. Why, you ask? Because you get a flattering fit, top-notch quality fabric, great comfort factor and high on fashion garment. The material composition of the garment goes like this - 84% terylene and 16% rayon. This one is available in three colour variants - black, brown and grey. All of them look elegant and are perfect for office wear and formal wear.

cellpic
Van Heusen Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers (VHTF1M77000_Brown_92)
33% off 1,549.9 2,299
Buy now

Van Heusen Men's Regular Formal Trousers
This pair of formal trousers from Van Heusen is made from synthetic material. It comes in solid blue colour - a straight departure from the everyday black- and brown-coloured pants. Throw on a shirt and a vest over it and you will look ready to slay. Introduce this to your wardrobe for its colour and amazing fit. It can be machine washed.

cellpic
Van Heusen Men's Relaxed Fit Formal Trousers (VHTFFCFF693349_Blue_30W x L)
56% off 829 1,899
Buy now

Van Heusen Men's Formal Trousers
This pair of straight fit trousers from men is a decent formal wear option. For that immaculate and dapper look, include this well-tailored garment to your wardrobe. It is available in dark blue colour and has a slim fit. It is made from 65% polyester and 35% viscose fabrics. A comfortable garment, you will love its fit and the fact how it effortlessly lifts up your overall appearance.

cellpic
Van Heusen Men's straight Formal Trousers (8907566484751_VHTF1M51944_30W x 30L_Dark Blue Solid)
23% off 1,549 1,999
Buy now

Price of Van Heusen formal pants for men at a glance:

Formal pants for menPrice
 Van Heusen Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers  1,954.00 -  2,299.00
 Van Heusen Men's Slim Formal Trousers  1,009.00
 Van Heusen Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers  1,389.00 -  2,299.00
 Van Heusen Men's Regular Formal Trousers  829.00
 Van Heusen Men's Formal Trousers  1,549.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Whey protein for muscle gain is a good option for body building
Amazon sale: Get up to 44% off on night creams, serums
Amazon sale: Grab smartwatches at up to 72% off
Best smart TVs under 30,000 in India: Buying guide
Weight gain shakes for females are all about getting fuller the healthier way
fashion FOR LESS