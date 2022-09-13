Van Heusen formal pants for men: Ideal to ace the everyday look

Can there be a more attractive garment than a well-tailored and well-pleated pair of pants for men? We doubt that seriously. A pair of pants makes a man look immaculate, smart and more charming. The notion to wear a pair of pants only to formal events, workplace or to interviews is increasingly becoming outdated. This sartorial option is making its way to a casual brunch date and a get-together party over a weekend. If you thought that the topwear options that can go well with a pair of pants are limited, then think again. You can throw on a pair of round neck t-shirt, polo t-shirt, vest, sweater and literally just about anything.

Now that we have established how cool it is to have an array of pants in the men’s closet, we would now move on to the next step. And that is adding some of the chic options to one’s cart. Van Heusen is one brand that has an eclectic and lovely collection of formal pants. Take cue from our list below and don't forget to thank us later.



Van Heusen Men's Slim Fit Formal Trousers

This pair of formal trousers is perfect for that no-nonsense look. Tailored to perfection, this one is sure to make men look sharp and crisp. Available in classy grey colour, its material composition is 84% terylene and 16% rayon fabric. It comes in slim fit and looks darn flattering. Whether you want to cast a stellar impression in that job interview or crack that lucrative business deal, this pair of trousers is perfect to lend you confidence and charm.