Wallets for women: Fetch chic-looking options at great prices

In the age when many of us rely heavily on UPI transactions, carrying a wallet has significantly reduced but the charm of owning one still holds on. This fashion plus utility accessory ain’t going anywhere no matter how many technologies come. A wallet is an essential for both men and women. It basically allows you to keep all your currency and cards and other ID proofs in one place in an organised fashion.

When it comes to women, they like to keep their wallets in their bags. And there are so many options available that are compact in size and sleek in design that they can easily fit into a minibag or sling bag. You can choose a wallet depending on your need. One can find variety in terms of style. Some come in super compact foldable form and some come in long and sleek forms. Number of compartments and card holder slots make for important considerations too.

We have listed our favourites below. Take a look at them. They are stylish and super practical. You will love carrying them.



Style Smith Pink Solid Women Zip Around Wallet

This zip around wallet is made using faux leather material. It is available in solid pink colour. The compact size of this fashion accessory is what makes it an attractive choice. There are five compartments and four card slots in this one. It is simple in design and looks quite nice. Besides, it is spacious enough. You can easily carry this one in all types of bags whether it be a sling bag or a tote bag.