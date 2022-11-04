Winter boots for men give protection in bad weather, make walking on snow easy

Summary:
India is mostly a tropical country and winter boots are hardly a necessity in this part of the world. Having said so, owning a pair is always a good idea. We have our reasons and will enunciate them here. While India is mostly a hot and humid country, however, the Himalayan regions span across a vast area, going from Kashmir valley right up to Arunachal Pradesh. People in states like J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal have to battle snow often. Then, there are those of us who are avid travellers and many of us love going to places that are awashed with sheets of snow. Many love going to Europe for a snowy vacation or Kashmir and Shimla in winters. Snow boots are what we need to stay warm, dry and enjoy. Even those of us living in northern plains will see a lot of benefits in owning one as they effectively block icy winds.
Then, there is the style angle - boots as such look smashing and these thicker and often fur-lined ones are super comfortable to wear as well. Men will love owning at least one of these as it adds to their machismo.
If we have convinced you to consider these boots, then we have a selection ready for you as well. All the boots listed are from Amazon and very modestly priced. Check them out here.
Men's Snow Boots (Warm Lightweight Outdoor Shoes)
This pair of lightweight outdoor shoes comes with a non-slip rubber outsole, which ensures that you get a firm grip, even on snow. These boots are medium width shoes and come with lace-up closure. These boots are approximately mid-calf from arch and can easily withstand temperatures of up to -25°F/-31.6°celcius.
Mysoft Men's Winter Snow Boots (Warm Anti-Slip Zip Boot)
Here's another fine example of winter boots, which come with an insulated soft comfy lining that keeps the feet warm and dry. It uses 200g high-quality cotton that maintains the warmth even when the temperature is -25F. Thanks to its slip-resistant rubber sole, walking on snow is never a problem. It comes with a zipper design which makes it easy to put on and take off the boots without any hassle.
Mens Winter Ankle Snow Hiking Boots (Warm Non Slip)
This pair of unisex boots is ideal for use in ankle length snow. It is ideal for hiking trips and keeps the feet warm at all times. This pair is also water resistant and uses non slip technique to deal with difficulties faced while walking on the snow. It uses elasitic lacing system and is made using artificial leather. It features flexible EVA midsole and anti-skid TPR (thermoplastic rubbers) outsole for wear resistant and cushioned support. It is available in two colours.
Jinta Shoes Mens Womens Winter Snow Boots
This pair of winter snow boots is a good choice of a footwear for hiking and climping purposes. This is also a fur-lined pair of boots which is designed to keep the feet warm even in extreme weather. It comes with a TPR outsole which is durable. The outsole also features flexible deep grooves and non-slip tread. On the inside, it has thick faux short fleece, which makes these boots warm and soft. This is available in three colours.
Bacca Bucci Sprite Men's Snow Boots
This pair of boots is also ankle-high. This cold-weather boots are seam-sealed which lets one enjoy a new soft and warm wearing experience, even in chilling winter. It uses high traction anti-slip rubber outsole which is ideal for optimal grip in wet or steep conditions and other difficult terrains. Its anti-slip sole is durable and ideal for hiking.
|Product
|Price
|Men's Snow Boots (Warm Lightweight Outdoor Shoes)
|₹25,999.00
|Mysoft Men's Winter Snow Boots (Warm Anti-Slip Zip Boot)
|₹18,999.00
|Mens Winter Ankle Snow Hiking Boots (Warm Non Slip)
|₹11,383.00
|Jinta Shoes Mens Womens Winter Snow Boots
|₹18,999.00
|Bacca Bucci Sprite Men's Snow Boots
|2,999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.