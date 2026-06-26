Gold prices are soaring, and India’s jewellery trends are changing: Here's how

The relationship between Indians and jewellery has always been emotional. For generations, gold has represented celebrations, milestones, security, and legacy. But as gold prices continue to rise, the way consumers approach jewellery is undergoing a noticeable transformation. The question is no longer just “How much gold is in this piece?”; it is now “How often will I wear it?”

Changing jewellery trends(Pexels)

According to Neil Sonawala, Managing Director at Zen Diamond India, the rise in gold prices has accelerated a shift that was already taking place in the jewellery market.

“Consumers today are becoming more conscious about what they spend and how they invest in. Instead of focusing solely on gold weight, they are increasingly evaluating jewellery based on design, versatility and everyday wearability,” Sonawala tells Health Shots.

This change is visible everywhere: from the rise of lightweight jewellery to the growing popularity of contemporary designs that fit seamlessly into everyday wardrobes.

Lightweight jewellery is becoming the new luxury

For years, jewellery shopping was often associated with grand occasions, weddings, festivals, and celebrations where bigger was considered better. But today, consumers are building jewellery wardrobes instead of just collecting jewellery boxes.

The demand is shifting towards lightweight pieces that can be worn repeatedly; delicate chains, elegant earrings, stackable rings, and everyday bracelets that work with everything from office outfits to festive looks.

Minimal jewellery brands and designs have grown because they offer that effortless “put together” feeling without feeling too heavy or difficult to style.

Picks that match this trend:

1.

GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Minimal Heart Pendant Necklace

{{^usCountry}} A delicate pendant like this captures the new-age jewellery mood; subtle, wearable, and easy to pair. It works beautifully with everyday outfits, whether it is a crisp white shirt, a kurta set, or a simple dress. The lightweight silhouette makes it perfect for those who want a little sparkle without going overboard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A delicate pendant like this captures the new-age jewellery mood; subtle, wearable, and easy to pair. It works beautifully with everyday outfits, whether it is a crisp white shirt, a kurta set, or a simple dress. The lightweight silhouette makes it perfect for those who want a little sparkle without going overboard. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

2.

Sukkhi American Diamond Rose Gold Plated Necklace Set

For those who like a little more shine, this style brings festive glamour while still keeping the look refined. The sparkle makes it suitable for dinners, celebrations, and occasions where you want your jewellery to stand out.

9kt and 14kt gold are gaining popularity

The idea of gold purity is also evolving. While affordability plays a role in the growing acceptance of 9kt and 14kt gold, Sonawala explains that consumers are also appreciating these options for their practicality.

“These gold purities offer durability, comfort and modern design possibilities, making them well-suited to today’s lifestyles,” he explains.

Younger consumers are increasingly looking at jewellery through a lifestyle lens. They want pieces that are comfortable, stylish, and easy to wear regularly. The focus has moved from simply owning gold to owning jewellery that fits into everyday life.

Picks inspired by modern gold styling:

3.

Yellow Chimes Gold-Plated Minimal Chain Necklace for Women

This lightweight chain-style necklace is perfect for those who love understated jewellery. Its clean design makes it easy to layer with other pieces or wear solo for a simple everyday look.

4.

Shining Diva Fashion Jewellery Gold Plated Bracelet For Wome...

Bracelets have become one of the easiest ways to personalise a jewellery collection. This style works well for casual styling, office wear, and festive outfits when paired with bangles or a watch.

First-time buyers are changing the jewellery game

One of the biggest shifts in the market is the entry of younger, first-time jewellery buyers. Instead of waiting for weddings or major milestones, consumers are buying jewellery for themselves, celebrating promotions, birthdays, achievements, or simply because they love a design.

Jewellery is becoming more personal. A tiny diamond-inspired stud, a pendant worn every day, or a meaningful ring can now hold just as much emotional value as a traditional statement piece.

Picks for building a personal jewellery wardrobe:

5.

Zaveri Pearls American Diamond Earrings For Women

A pair of elegant earrings can instantly elevate even the simplest look. These styles work well for festive outfits but are versatile enough for regular wear too.

6.

Rubans Gold Plated Layered Necklace Set For Women

Layered necklaces have become a favourite because they allow styling flexibility. Wear them alone for a minimal look or pair them with other chains for a more personalised aesthetic.

Diamonds and contemporary designs are driving the next wave

According to the expert, this changing preference is reflected in the response to collections like Celeste and Gem Pop, crafted in 9kt gold with natural diamonds, at Zen Diamond. The idea is simple fine jewellery does not have to wait for a special occasion. Modern consumers want jewellery that feels luxurious but still belongs in everyday life.

They are choosing designs that combine comfort, craftsmanship, versatility and personal style.

As gold prices reshape buying habits, the category is moving towards a more thoughtful definition of luxury. Design, wearability, and individuality are becoming just as valuable as the gold itself.

Similar stories for you:

Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style

Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review

Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style

Neil Sonawala Shares Jewellery Trends: FAQs How are rising gold prices changing jewellery buying habits? Rising gold prices are encouraging consumers to focus less on gold weight and more on design, versatility, comfort, and everyday wearability.

What jewellery trends are younger buyers following? Younger shoppers are building personal jewellery wardrobes with contemporary pieces, buying for self-expression rather than only weddings or traditional occasions.

Are 9kt and 14kt gold jewellery gaining popularity? Yes. According to Neil Sonawala, younger consumers are increasingly exploring 9kt and 14kt gold for their durability, comfort, affordability, and modern design possibilities.

Why are lightweight jewellery designs becoming popular? Consumers are looking for pieces they can wear regularly across work, casual outings, and celebrations. Lightweight designs offer style without feeling heavy or occasion-specific.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! See Less Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON