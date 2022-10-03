Story Saved
Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Makeup products available at up to 50% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 03, 2022 13:16 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 presents an amazing opportunity to grab makeup essentials like eye brow definer and lip and cheek tint at amazing discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is the time when you can grab your makeup essentials at slashed down prices.

Applying makeup is an art and makeup essentials are the tools which play a pivotal role in determining the quality of the end product. Hence, one should choose one’s makeup products wisely. A right set of makeup products can make all the difference. One wants one’s eyes to look attractive, lashes to look voluminous, cheeks to look radiant and lips to look supple and moisturised. To ensure you stay on top of your makeup game, we have rounded up a list of products which we believe will come in handy in your everyday makeup look.

The goodness is that Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and as part of it one can grab amazing discounts on a range of makeup products like eyelash curler, cheek and lip tint and so on. So, scroll down right away to know the off percentage on our favourite picks. You will love it.

Just Herbs Ayurvedic, Natural Lip & Cheek Tint
This lip and cheek tint can enhance your look in a jiffy. It will make your face appear more radiant and well nourished. It is formulated with the goodness of all-natural pigments that add a natural sheen to lips and cheeks. It is a vegan product free from paraben, silicones and beeswax. You can grab this at a whopping 50% off.

Just Herbs Ayurvedic, Natural Lip & Cheek Tint, Blush For Women- SLS, Chemical & Paraben Free - 06 Pink Forever(Creamy Matte)
30% off 486 695
Buy now

Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler
This eye lash curler from Vega is made from Alloy steel material. It can lift, curl and add definition to your lashes. Get it at 39% off and you will love how it will make your lashes look attractive and fuller. One can firmly grip its handle and do the job in instants. It is also non-slip in nature. A must buy, women will find it worthwhile makeup essential.

Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler
20% off 168 210
Buy now

Insight Cosmetics Pro Concealer Palette (Concealer)
This pro concealer palette from Insight Cosmetics is what you need to hide the blemishes on your skin. The palette comes with an interesting set of shades that will do a great job in making your skin appear flawless and luminous. There are colour options available in this one and also a discount of 15% on this one. Do try this one.

Insight Cosmetics Pro Concealer Palette (Concealer)
15% off 170 199
Buy now

Blue Heaven TrueBrow Eyebrow Definer
This eye brow definer pencil is available in brown colour and has a matte finish. A waterproof formula, this one does a stellar job in defining the shape of eyebrows. It glides easily and has moisturising properties too. Grab 26% off on this one. It is easy to carry anywhere and is suitable for all skin types and tones. It is definitely a must have.

Blue Heaven TrueBrow Eyebrow Definer, Natural Brown, 0.30gm
26% off 59 80
Buy now

Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation with Vitamin C & Turmeric
This glow serum foundation from Mamaearth is made from the goodness of vitamin C and Turmeric. It is a long-lasting makeup product that has a dewy finish type. The best part is this doesn't cake or crease on skin and merges into the skin pretty well and effortlessly. It is available at 12% off. A must try, the glow on your skin after application is what makes it worth it.

Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation with Vitamin C & Turmeric for 12-Hour Long Stay- 05 Beige Glow - 30 ml
25% off 449 599
Buy now

Price of makeup products at a glance:

ProductsPrice
 Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation  599.00
 Blue Heaven TrueBrow Eyebrow Definer  80.00
 Just Herbs Ayurvedic, Natural Lip & Cheek Tint  695.00
 Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler  210.00
 Insight Cosmetics Pro Concealer Palette (Concealer)  199.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

