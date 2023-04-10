Best gel nail polishes make your hands look fashionable and chic

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Gel nail polish is a popular type of nail paint option that has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. Gel nail polish offers a long-lasting, durable and glossy finish that can last up to two weeks or more. Unlike regular nail polish, gel nail polish requires a UV or LED light to cure and harden the polish.
Gel nail polish is available in a wide range of colours and finishes, including glitter, matte, and glossy. It is also relatively easy to apply, as it goes on smoothly and dries quickly under the light. Gel nail polish is also resistant to chipping, peeling and smudging, making it a great choice for those who have busy lifestyles or jobs that require frequent use of their hands.
Gel nail polish is a great option for those who want a long-lasting, durable, and glossy finish on their nails. We have put together a list of some of the best that's available on Amazon. Do check them out.
Swiss Beauty Professional UV Gel Nail Polish
This gel nail polish is the perfect choice for those looking for a long-lasting and glossy finish. It lasts up to 21 days without chipping or smudging, giving you a flawless look all day long. With its quick-drying formula, you won't have to wait long before flaunting your freshly painted nails. The super glossy finish adds a touch of elegance to your nails, making them look perfectly polished. So, get ready to give your nails the salon-like treatment with Swiss Beauty Professional UV Gel Nail Polish.
DeBelle Gel Nail Polish Mauve Orchid (Dark Mauve Nail Paint)
This gel nail polish is a beautiful dark mauve nail paint that comes in an 8ml bottle. It is a non-UV gel finish nail polish that is enriched with seaweed formula, making it long-lasting and durable. The formula is also cruelty-free and toxic-free, making it a great choice for those who prefer eco-friendly beauty products. This nail polish is perfect for adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to any outfit and is ideal for all occasions. With its superior quality and performance, DeBelle Gel Nail Polish Mauve Orchid is a must-have in your nail care collection.
ROSALIND French Pink Gel Nail Polish
This gel nail paint set is a perfect addition to any nail art enthusiast's collection. These soak-off UV LED gel polishes come in a mini 7ml bottle size, making them easy to carry and perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. The set includes six shades of soft, feminine pink hues that are perfect for creating a chic French manicure or adding a subtle pop of colour to any nail art design. The gel formula ensures long-lasting wear and chip-resistant coverage, while the easy soak-off feature makes removal a breeze.
Lakmé Absolute Gel Stylist Nail Color, Royalty
The Lakmé Absolute Gel Stylist Nail Color in the shade named Royalty is a rich, deep purple that adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. This long-lasting nail polish is formulated with a high-gloss, chip-resistant gel finish, ensuring that your nails stay shiny and flawless for up to two weeks. The easy-to-use brush applicator allows for a smooth and even application, making it perfect for both amateur and professional nail artists. With its intense colour payoff and lasting power, it is a must-have in any beauty collection.
SHILLS PROFESSIONAL UV/LED Soak Off Gel Polish
This gel polish is a high-quality gel nail polish that delivers a glossy finish. This polish is long-lasting and durable, thanks to its advanced formula that cures under both UV and LED lamps. Its soak-off feature makes it easy to remove without causing any damage to your natural nails. This gel polish is available in a range of vibrant colors, ensuring that you can find the perfect shade to suit your style. With it, you can achieve salon-quality nails from the comfort of your own home.
