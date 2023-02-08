Best lip balms for men keep skin soft and hydrated, also help de-tan it

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Lip balms today have become an important part of our skin care regimen. If in the past, one paid hardly any importance to lips and simply applied some ‘cold cream’ and let things pass, today the thought is quite different. The truth is our lips do need special care. What's more is that men need them as much as women.
Lip balms today come in different kinds of packaging – from classic sticks to squeezable tubes, and even in different scents and flavours. Some lip balms are designed specifically for men, with bold and masculine packaging and scents. Some of them help remove tan from lips.
When using a lip balm, it’s important to apply it regularly throughout the day to keep your lips hydrated and protected. Additionally, it’s a good idea to exfoliate your lips occasionally to remove any dead skin cells and ensure that the lip balm can penetrate the skin effectively.
In conclusion, lip balm is an essential item for men to keep their lips hydrated and protected against the elements. We have curated a list of some of the best lip balms available on Amazon. Do check them out.
NIVEA Men Lip Balm
This lip balm for men provides 24 hour moisture with SPF protection for healthy and hydrated lips. It is specifically designed for men, containing nourishing ingredients to soothe and protect the lips. The compact 4.8 g size makes it easy to carry in your pocket or bag for on-the-go application. Say goodbye to dry, chapped lips and enjoy long-lasting hydration with this product from Nivea.
The Man Company Lightening Lip Balm
This is a lightening lip balm, which contains vitamin E, Coconut and Olive oil. It is a complete lip care solution for dry, chapped, dark and smoky lips. It moisturises, nourishes and softens lips for a healthy-looking smile. The balm is formulated with natural ingredients, making it safe and gentle for daily use. This 4gm balm is a must-have in your daily skincare routine to keep your lips soft, smooth, and hydrated.
Vaseline Lip Tin
This lip balm is enriched with Cocoa Butter extracts which helps give healthy, hydrated and moisturised lips. It provides a natural glossy shine to the lips, making them look plumper and healthier. Its formula helps to soothe and relieve dry and chapped lips. The lip tin comes in a convenient 17g size, making it easy to carry in your bag. Whether you’re at home or on-the-go, this lip balm will keep your lips hydrated and nourished.
7 DAYS Lip Balm for Dark Lips to Lighten for Men
This lip balm from 7 DAYS is a 15 gm tube of pink-coloured balm, designed to lighten dark lips. It is formulated specifically for men and is meant to provide hydration and nourishment to the delicate skin of the lips while gradually lightening the pigmentation to give a brighter, more even-toned appearance. It's easy to apply, with a smooth texture that glides on effortlessly, leaving lips soft and moisturised. Apply this lip balm to see a noticeable difference in the appearance of your lips.
BEARDO Bubblegum Lip Balm for Men
This lip balm for men is a perfect solution for keeping your lips soft, moisturised and kissable. It has a sweet bubblegum flavour and a pink tint to add a pop of colour. The 7g size is convenient for on-the-go use. BEARDO is a trusted brand for men's grooming products. This lip balm is specifically formulated for men's lips and is enriched with nourishing ingredients to keep your lips looking and feeling their best.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.