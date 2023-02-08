Best lip balms for men keep skin soft and hydrated, also help de-tan it

Lip balms today have become an important part of our skin care regimen. If in the past, one paid hardly any importance to lips and simply applied some ‘cold cream’ and let things pass, today the thought is quite different. The truth is our lips do need special care. What's more is that men need them as much as women.

Lip balms today come in different kinds of packaging – from classic sticks to squeezable tubes, and even in different scents and flavours. Some lip balms are designed specifically for men, with bold and masculine packaging and scents. Some of them help remove tan from lips.

When using a lip balm, it’s important to apply it regularly throughout the day to keep your lips hydrated and protected. Additionally, it’s a good idea to exfoliate your lips occasionally to remove any dead skin cells and ensure that the lip balm can penetrate the skin effectively.

In conclusion, lip balm is an essential item for men to keep their lips hydrated and protected against the elements. We have curated a list of some of the best lip balms available on Amazon. Do check them out.

