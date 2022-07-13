Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Hair packs deeply moisturise and smoothen strands

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jul 14, 2022 10:25 IST

Summary:

Hair packs or masks are a great way to reclaim beautiful and shiny hair, lost often to various harsh hair treatments we indulge in.

Hair masks are great for managing damaged hair.

Historically speaking, one of the most important markers of beauty across all cultures and civilizations has been our hair. Long and shiny hair for women and a well-groomed hair for men has been a hallmark of beauty for all. Traditionally, we Indians have had very good hair, thanks to our strict adherence to regular oiling of hair. In fact, even in our mothers and grand mothers times, the trend was to keep the hair always oiled.

Times, however, have changed. With women stepping out to work and with the growing influence of western ways, the trend of oiled hair at all times lost steam. Then, came the parlour and hair-colouring culture. While the result is glamorous, what is also does is damage hair extensively. Imagine all the blow-dry, hair straightening, colouring etc that your hair has to face. In such scenario, what you need to counter its effects is a hair pack or a hair mask.

Amazon has a good collection of them from reputed companies. We have bunched together some of the best in the market, do take a look.

L'Oreal Paris Steam Mask

This extraordinary oil smoothening steam mask will give you salon-like hair in minutes, its makers claim. It consists of the deep conditioner and a heating cap that gives you a hair spa experience at home. It boosts moisturisation, improves the health of your scalp and strengthens your hair with ease. It contains transformative essential oils, it penetrates deeply and smoothens your strands from root to tip.

L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Smooth Steam Mask (Paraben Free) 20ml + 40g | Nourishing Treatment for Smooth & Straight Frizz-Free hair | With Precious Essential Oils
10% off
359 399
Buy now

Garnier Fructis Hair Mask For Dry Hair

This is a three-in-one hair product which works as a conditioner, hair mask and leave-in conditioner for dry hair. It deeply nourishes the hair, leaving it feeling moisturized and soft. This mask is enriched with bananas to moisturise the hair. It is an vegan product with a formula including 98% natural products without silicone nor artificial colourants. It comes in 100% recyclable packaging made with 50% recycled plastic. It is also cruelty-free.

Garnier Fructis, Nourishing Hair Mask For Dry Hair, Moisturising & Softening, Banana Hair Food, 390 ml
14% off
625 725
Buy now

Biotique Argan Oil Hair Mask

This mask comes with the goodness of Argan oil, which is known to make hair softer, silkier and shinier. It is the ideal hair conditioner; it helps treat split ends, tames frizzy hair, prevents hair fall and promotes hair growth. It also repairs damaged hair, ones that broken and become brittle. It also contains Tea Tree oil that helps in unclogging hair follicles and nourishes roots. This has been used as a dandruff cure and it is good for dry scalp as well.

Biotique Argan Oil Hair Mask from Morocco (Ideal for Frizz -Free and Stronger Hair), 175g
31% off
173 250
Buy now

TRESemme Keratin Mask

This mask is especially designed for smoothening of hair. It is Keratin-enhanced formula that comes enriched with Marula oil. It is ideal for stronger, smoother and easier-to-manage hair and is gentle enough for regular use. It contains Marula oil, which is known as Africa's beauty secret. This fast-absorbing and ultra-lightweight oil seals the hair follicles for ultimate softness and shine. It also fight frizz, detangles knots, boosts shine, adds softness and tames fly-aways.

TRESemme Keratin Mask, 300 ml
25% off
450 600
Buy now

Dove Intense Damage Repair Hair Mask

This product's benefits include smoothening, damage control, detangling and nourishing of hair. It comes with Keratin (a protein) actives, which repairs damaged hair and immediately smoothens the surface of strands and helps to makes hair feel smoother and improves manageability. It instantly detangles hair when wet and maintains them, after every wash and use. With this cream, you are set to say goodbye to all your hair worries.

Dove Intense Damage Repair Hair Mask for Dry & Rough Hair, 300ml
30% off
368 525
Buy now

Price of hair packs for hair at a glance:

ProductPrice
L'Oreal Paris Steam Mask 399.00
Garnier Fructis Hair Mask For Dry Hair 725.00
Biotique Argan Oil Hair Mask 250.00
TRESemme Keratin Mask 600.00
Dove Intense Damage Repair Hair Mask 525.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
The best tablets under 10,000 in India: A buying guide
Top 10 pen drives to buy online 
Engagement dress for men: Go for ones that are high on comfort and style 
Camera phones under 15,000: You can expect photos and videos of high quality
6-inch mobile phones: You can expect crystal clear display
health and beauty FOR LESS