Hair packs deeply moisturise and smoothen strands

Historically speaking, one of the most important markers of beauty across all cultures and civilizations has been our hair. Long and shiny hair for women and a well-groomed hair for men has been a hallmark of beauty for all. Traditionally, we Indians have had very good hair, thanks to our strict adherence to regular oiling of hair. In fact, even in our mothers and grand mothers times, the trend was to keep the hair always oiled.

Times, however, have changed. With women stepping out to work and with the growing influence of western ways, the trend of oiled hair at all times lost steam. Then, came the parlour and hair-colouring culture. While the result is glamorous, what is also does is damage hair extensively. Imagine all the blow-dry, hair straightening, colouring etc that your hair has to face. In such scenario, what you need to counter its effects is a hair pack or a hair mask.

L'Oreal Paris Steam Mask

This extraordinary oil smoothening steam mask will give you salon-like hair in minutes, its makers claim. It consists of the deep conditioner and a heating cap that gives you a hair spa experience at home. It boosts moisturisation, improves the health of your scalp and strengthens your hair with ease. It contains transformative essential oils, it penetrates deeply and smoothens your strands from root to tip.