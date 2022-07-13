Hair packs deeply moisturise and smoothen strands

Summary:
Historically speaking, one of the most important markers of beauty across all cultures and civilizations has been our hair. Long and shiny hair for women and a well-groomed hair for men has been a hallmark of beauty for all. Traditionally, we Indians have had very good hair, thanks to our strict adherence to regular oiling of hair. In fact, even in our mothers and grand mothers times, the trend was to keep the hair always oiled.
Times, however, have changed. With women stepping out to work and with the growing influence of western ways, the trend of oiled hair at all times lost steam. Then, came the parlour and hair-colouring culture. While the result is glamorous, what is also does is damage hair extensively. Imagine all the blow-dry, hair straightening, colouring etc that your hair has to face. In such scenario, what you need to counter its effects is a hair pack or a hair mask.
Amazon has a good collection of them from reputed companies. We have bunched together some of the best in the market, do take a look.
L'Oreal Paris Steam Mask
This extraordinary oil smoothening steam mask will give you salon-like hair in minutes, its makers claim. It consists of the deep conditioner and a heating cap that gives you a hair spa experience at home. It boosts moisturisation, improves the health of your scalp and strengthens your hair with ease. It contains transformative essential oils, it penetrates deeply and smoothens your strands from root to tip.
Garnier Fructis Hair Mask For Dry Hair
This is a three-in-one hair product which works as a conditioner, hair mask and leave-in conditioner for dry hair. It deeply nourishes the hair, leaving it feeling moisturized and soft. This mask is enriched with bananas to moisturise the hair. It is an vegan product with a formula including 98% natural products without silicone nor artificial colourants. It comes in 100% recyclable packaging made with 50% recycled plastic. It is also cruelty-free.
Biotique Argan Oil Hair Mask
This mask comes with the goodness of Argan oil, which is known to make hair softer, silkier and shinier. It is the ideal hair conditioner; it helps treat split ends, tames frizzy hair, prevents hair fall and promotes hair growth. It also repairs damaged hair, ones that broken and become brittle. It also contains Tea Tree oil that helps in unclogging hair follicles and nourishes roots. This has been used as a dandruff cure and it is good for dry scalp as well.
TRESemme Keratin Mask
This mask is especially designed for smoothening of hair. It is Keratin-enhanced formula that comes enriched with Marula oil. It is ideal for stronger, smoother and easier-to-manage hair and is gentle enough for regular use. It contains Marula oil, which is known as Africa's beauty secret. This fast-absorbing and ultra-lightweight oil seals the hair follicles for ultimate softness and shine. It also fight frizz, detangles knots, boosts shine, adds softness and tames fly-aways.
Dove Intense Damage Repair Hair Mask
This product's benefits include smoothening, damage control, detangling and nourishing of hair. It comes with Keratin (a protein) actives, which repairs damaged hair and immediately smoothens the surface of strands and helps to makes hair feel smoother and improves manageability. It instantly detangles hair when wet and maintains them, after every wash and use. With this cream, you are set to say goodbye to all your hair worries.
|Product
|Price
|L'Oreal Paris Steam Mask
|₹399.00
|Garnier Fructis Hair Mask For Dry Hair
|₹725.00
|Biotique Argan Oil Hair Mask
|₹250.00
|TRESemme Keratin Mask
|₹600.00
|Dove Intense Damage Repair Hair Mask
|₹525.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.