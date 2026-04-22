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Can an ab roller help reduce belly fat? Expert explains how this fitness tool works and the results you can expect

Came across the ab roller exercise for reducing belly fat? Here’s what an expert says about its actual use and effectiveness.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 02:56 pm IST
By Ishika Narang
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Reducing belly fat isn’t about one quick fix it requires consistent workouts, the right diet, and an effective fitness tool. When it comes to belly fat exercises, you may have come across a popular fitness tool, the ab roller. Experts suggest understanding its proper use, benefits, and overall effectiveness before adding it to your routine.

Ab roller for belly fat(Freepik)

While ab rollers won’t just directly target or “spot reduce” belly fat, they are also a powerful addition to your workouts. They help strengthen the core by engaging multiple muscle groups, including the abs, shoulders, arms, and even the legs. Over time, this improved core strength can support better posture, stability, and overall fitness, making your fat-loss journey more effective when combined with a balanced approach.

“The ab roller strengthens core muscles and improves posture and stability, but it cannot specifically reduce belly fat. Fat loss happens across the whole body and requires a mix of a balanced diet, cardio, and full-body exercise,” Dr Vijay S. Pandey, Bariatric Surgeon at Max Super Speciality Hospital, tells HealthShots.

What does the ab roller actually do for your body?

The ab roller is excellent for building core strength, as it engages multiple muscle groups, including the abs, obliques, lower back, and shoulders, helping improve posture, balance, and overall stability. While a stronger core can make the stomach appear firmer, reducing belly fat also requires a balanced diet, full-body exercise, and a healthy metabolism.

Why do people think the ab roller reduces belly fat?

The ab roller is a popular at-home fitness tool often seen as a quick way to flatten the stomach. However, the expert explains that while it strengthens core muscles, it does not specifically target belly fat. A common misconception is that fat can be reduced from one area through targeted exercises alone, whereas the body actually burns fat overall rather than from a single localised area.

  • Does the ab roller actually work?

    Yes, the Ab roller exercise is highly effective for strengthening the entire core, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and deep stabilising muscles.

  • Is 20 minutes of abs a day enough?

    Spending just 15–20 minutes a few days a week on ab training can support your overall fitness, build strength, and help improve your waistline over time.

  • What muscles does the ab roller work?

    It acts on the rectus abdominis, obliques, lower back, shoulders, and lats, making it an effective tool for engaging up to 20 muscles at once.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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