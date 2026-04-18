Limited space at home? Physiotherapist suggests the best foldable fitness equipment you can use for daily workouts

Living in a smaller apartment can place several restrictions when arranging furniture, but when it comes to maintaining fitness goals and starting a workout routine at home, foldable and versatile equipment can be a smart choice These can be folded and kept in a corner when not in use. Options may include foldable treadmills and benches, which allow users to perform cardio, strength training, stretching, and recovery exercises without needing a full-scale gym environment. Limited space at home? An physiotherapist shares smart foldable fitness equipment for daily workouts (Freepik)

Dr Indramani Upadhyay, a physiotherapist at the Centre for Knee & Hip Care, tells Health Shots: “Foldable fitness equipment has made it easier than ever to build an efficient home gym even in limited spaces. These space-saving solutions are not just convenient but also highly effective when chosen wisely.

Best foldable fitness equipment for home workout When selecting foldable fitness equipment, it’s important to focus on versatility, safety, and functionality. Some of the most practical categories include: