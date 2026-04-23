Lose weight at home: Expert shares 5 easy-to-use home workout tools to support your weight loss routine
Trying to lose weight? An orthopaedic expert explains how to approach it in a simpler, more budget-friendly way.
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Losing weight or maintaining a healthy and fit body should not feel overwhelming or complicated. In fact, using too many advanced or unnecessary workout tools can often lead to discomfort, especially for beginners. Whether you are just starting out or already following a routine, the right equipment and proper guidance can make your fitness journey simpler, safer, and more sustainable in the long run. One of the main reasons many people struggle to stay consistent with weight loss is that they begin with intense workouts without proper direction, which can lead to pain, fatigue, and eventually a loss of motivation.
“You don’t need expensive equipment to start losing weight at home. Simple tools like resistance bands, dumbbells, a jump rope, a yoga mat, and an exercise ball can support strength, cardio, and flexibility training. Just 15–20 minutes of consistent daily exercise with these beginner-friendly tools can make a noticeable difference over time,” Dr Akhilesh Yadav, Orthopaedic & joint replacement surgeon at Max Super Speciality Hospital, tells Healthshots.
What is the best workout equipment for the home?
Here are five great home workout tools:
1. Resistance bands
These are the kinds of bands that are highly stretchable and work on both muscle strength and calorie burn, which are the keys to reducing body fat over time. Here's how they work:
- They work on multiple muscle groups at once. This increases energy expenditure during exercise, which can help burn calories.
- You can train arms, legs, core, back, and glutes with one tool, making workouts efficient and beginner-friendly.
- Bands provide controlled resistance, reducing strain on joints compared to heavy weights, making them ideal for beginners.
2. Yoga mats
Yoga mats support weight loss indirectly by making intense workouts more comfortable and effective, which can drive fat loss over time. Here's how it helps:
- It has a cushioned surface that lets you do planks, crunches, and stretches without tripping.
- It improves balance and posture.
Yoga mats support weight loss indirectly by making intense workouts more comfortable and effective, which can drive fat loss over time. Here's how it helps:
- It has a cushioned surface that lets you do planks, crunches, and stretches without tripping.
- It improves balance and posture.
3. Dumbbells{{/usCountry}}
3. Dumbbells{{/usCountry}}
Dumbbells strengthen and engage muscles, increasing metabolism to help burn calories and tone the body. These also target arms, legs, core, shoulders, and back, making them ideal for efficient home workouts.
Note: The orthopaedic expert suggests starting with light weights and gradually increasing intensity as fitness improves.
4. Skipping ropes
Skipping rope is a high-intensity cardio exercise that helps burn a large number of calories in less time by engaging legs, core, arms, and shoulders together, making it an effective full-body workout. According to the orthopaedic surgeon, “even 10–15 minutes of skipping can be as effective as longer, moderate workouts.”
5. Exercise ball
Like a yoga mat, an exercise ball supports weight loss indirectly by enhancing workout effectiveness rather than causing weight loss on its own. Stability ball exercises actively engage the core, increasing overall muscle activation and boosting calorie burn.
Note: You can use it for squats, planks, crunches, bridges, and stretches, turning simple moves into calorie-burning exercises.
The simple tip before you start: One last tip for success would be to keep it simple, start slow, keep going, and stay consistent. A daily commitment of just 15 to 20 minutes of exercise created with any of these tools could help you see major improvements if you create a regular habit.
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What are the most effective exercises for burning fat?
HIIT workouts like sprinting/walking are effective, burning more calories in 30 minutes than other activities. Other choices include running, swimming, and rowing.
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How many days per week should I work out?
For weight loss, aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of high-intensity aerobic exercise per week, combined with at least 2 days of strength training.
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What are the best exercises for beginners?
Brisk walking, cycling, light swimming, and beginner-friendly HIIT (shorter intervals) are great starting points.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.