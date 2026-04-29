Longer, looser, cooler Bermuda shorts just got a serious glow-up: 6 picks for women

Bermuda shorts are officially back and this time, they’ve had a major rebrand. Once stuck in that awkward “dadcore” phase of the ’80s and ’90s, they’ve quietly climbed their way into It-girl wardrobes. If you’ve been scrolling lately, you’ve probably seen versions of them on repeat; think off-duty model looks straight out of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner style diaries.

Bermuda shorts are back in trend for women!(Pinterest)

But just when it felt like we’d gotten used to the classic knee-length cut, fashion decided to switch things up again. Enter: long Bermuda shorts. Slightly extended, more relaxed, and way more fashion-forward, this new silhouette dips below the knee and lands somewhere between tailored Bermudas and breezy culottes. The result? A piece that feels unexpectedly fresh for summer 2026.

What makes this trend interesting is how subtle the shift is and yet, how different it feels. These longer Bermudas bring a balance of polish and nonchalance. They’re structured enough to look intentional, but relaxed enough to still feel effortless. Basically, they do what your usual loose trousers do… just cooler.

The fashion crowd is already pairing them with everything such as Y2K draped tops, crisp shirts, halter necks, even delicate ballet flats or barely-there heels. Somehow, no matter what you wear them with, they add that slightly unexpected edge that makes an outfit feel more current.

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Long Bermuda shorts for women

1. MANGO High-Rise Denim Bermudas

Denim Bermudas are probably the easiest way to ease into this trend, and this high-rise pair does it right. The structured denim keeps the silhouette sharp, while the longer length adds that updated feel. Style them with a fitted tank or cropped shirt to balance the volume, or go full oversized for that relaxed, off-duty vibe.

{{^usCountry}} Vibe: model-off-duty, clean and cool {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vibe: model-off-duty, clean and cool {{/usCountry}}

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2. H&M Cotton Bermuda Shorts

{{^usCountry}} Lightweight and breathable, this cotton pair is perfect for everyday wear. The fabric keeps things easy, while the longer cut makes them feel more fashion-forward than basic shorts. Pair them with a crisp shirt or a minimal tee, either way, they look polished without trying too hard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lightweight and breathable, this cotton pair is perfect for everyday wear. The fabric keeps things easy, while the longer cut makes them feel more fashion-forward than basic shorts. Pair them with a crisp shirt or a minimal tee, either way, they look polished without trying too hard. {{/usCountry}}

Vibe: effortless summer staple

3. Bershka Baggy Denim Jort Bermuda Shorts

If you’re leaning into the baggier side of the trend, this pair is it. Loose, slightly oversized, and unapologetically relaxed, they bring that Y2K-meets-skater energy.Style with a baby tee or a fitted halter to keep the look balanced.

Vibe: edgy, Gen Z-approved

4. MANGO Mid-Rise Bermudas

A more tailored take on the trend, these mid-rise Bermudas feel slightly more refined. They’re great if you want to try the longer length without going too oversized.Add a blazer or structured top, and you’ve got a surprisingly chic semi-formal look.

Vibe: polished with a twist

5. Roadster High-Waist Ruched Cotton Bermuda Shorts

The ruched detailing adds a bit of texture and interest, making these feel less basic. The high waist also helps define the silhouette, which is key when working with longer lengths. Pair with a tucked-in top or cropped blouse to highlight the waist.

Vibe: casual but styled

6. MANGO Bermuda Shorts

A classic, versatile pair that can be styled multiple ways. Clean lines, minimal detailing, and a modern length make these a solid wardrobe addition. Dress them up with heels or keep it casual with sneakers, they work both ways.

Vibe: understated, repeat-wear essential

Why long Bermuda shorts are trending right now

They feel new without being too experimental

Offer a cooler alternative to trousers in summer

Balance structure with comfort

Work across multiple aesthetics

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Long Bermuda shorts for women: FAQs Are Bermuda shorts flattering for all body types? Yes—longer lengths can actually elongate the frame when styled with the right footwear and fitted tops.

What shoes go best with Bermuda shorts? Sneakers, ballet flats, sandals, or even heels—depending on the vibe you’re going for.

Can Bermuda shorts be worn for semi-formal looks? Tailored versions styled with blazers or structured shirts can work well for smart-casual settings.

How do I style long Bermuda shorts without looking bulky? Balance them with fitted or cropped tops, and define your waist where possible.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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