Best flea spray for dogs

Here is a list of the Best Flea Sprays For Dogs that are now available in markets across India. This is the right place to start your search for a flea spray that your furry friend would love. We have also included key details about each spray, including its quality, quantity, special features, composition, shelf life, and how it stacks up against its rivals. Read on to find out more. How to find the perfect flea spray foogs? There are several things to consider when looking for the best flea spray for dogs. The most vital factor is to find a product that is safe for your dog. Many products in the market claim to be safe for dogs, but not all of them are. Make sure to check the ingredients of a flea spray before using it on your dog. Some products contain ingredients that can be harmful to your dog if they are ingested. Another crucial factor to consider is how effective the flea spray is. Always read the customer reviews of a flea spray before using it on your dog. This will help you know if it is truly effective. Finally, you should consider the price of the flea spray. It is advised to always compare the price of a flea spray with its effectiveness. Keeping these factors in mind during your purchase can help in finding a product that is safe, effective, and affordable. Top 10 best flea spray for dogs 1. Boltz Dogs and Cats Anti Tick & Flea Spray Boltz Anti-Tick and Flea Spray is a protective treatment against all life stages of ticks, fleas, and lice infections in dogs and cats. It is made in India by our canine experts. The special formula contains Neem and Tulsi, which are well-known for their myriad medical properties in Ayurveda. The antibacterial, antifungal, and antioxidant aspects of these two plants keep ticks and fleas away from pets. The spray should be used on pets twice a week for the best results. Specifications: Brand: Boltz

Scent: Neem & Tulsi

Item Volume: 200 ml

Item Form: Liquid

Item Volume: 200 ml

2. Medfly Parashield Fleas & Ticks Spray for Dogs and Cats Medfly is a flea and tick control for dogs and puppies that is more effective and cheaper than other options in the market. It is a liquid that is applied to the skin, and it works by spreading the power spray evenly over the entire body. This ensures that your pet is protected from fleas and ticks no matter where they go. Specifications: Brand: Medfly

Item Form: Liquid

Age Range: Young Adult

Item Weight: 250g

Item Volume: 250ml

Target Species: Dog & Cat

3. VI-FI 100ml: Solution for Acute Fleas, Ticks, and Chewing lice infestation VIVALDIS is an effective spray for the cure and prevention of all life stages of ectoparasites in dogs and cats. It is safe for all life stages and has a minimum application rate of 6ml/kg body mass. It is easy to apply and has a dose rate of 3-6ml/kg body weight. Specifications: Brand: VIVALDIS

Item Form: Spray

Age Range: All Life Stages

Content: 100ml

4. Captain Zack IRradicate Dog Oil Spray for Ticks & Fleas Captain Zack's Ticks & Fleas Repellent is a safe and gentle solution for your pup. Made with natural ingredients like IR3535, Oatmeal, Coconut Oil, and a blend of Lemongrass, Eucalyptus & Tea Tree Oil, this repellent is tested for being safe and hypoallergenic. It is also pH-balanced and vegan, making it a cruelty-free option. Apply it before taking your pup outdoors for a walk, and enjoy peace of mind knowing that they're safe from ticks, fleas, and other bugs. Specifications: Brand: Captain Zack

Item Form: Liquid

Scent: Eucalyptus, Lemongrass

Age Range: Puppy

Item Weight: 260mg

Active Ingredients: IR3535

Active Ingredients: IR3535

Item Volume: 250ml

5. Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis -100% Natural Tick & Flea Spray Bark Out Loud's Flea & Tick solutions is an all-natural, all-safe disinfectant spray for the cure and prevention of ticks and fleas in pets. It is a mix of all-natural ingredients that blend together to provide an effective, 100% natural, and safe spray for flea and tick protection. Cedarwood & Rosemary work as natural protection against tick & flea-infected pets. Additionally, Cedarwood oil also has antiseptic, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory actions. These ingredients have zero side effects, enrich the skin and coat of pets and keep pests away for a long time. It is protection for your pets from infestation. Specifications: Brand: BARK OUT LOUD

Item Form: Spray

Scent: Rosemary

Age Range: Adult

Item Weight: 250g

Item Volume: 200ml

6. Petvit Anti-Tick & Flea Spray This insect-repellent spray is made with natural ingredients like lemongrass oil, tea tree oil, aloe vera, eucalyptus oil, neem extract, citronella oil, and olive oil. Lemongrass oil is known for its insect-repelling and bacteria-killing properties. Tea tree oil is a great way to heal dry, damaged skin, kill yeast, kill fleas and scabies, and soothe the itchy skin caused by airborne allergens. Aloe vera works to help relieve itching if they have any hot spots, eczema, or bites and stings. Eucalyptus oil has many uses including being an antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and insect-repellent. Specifications: Brand: Petvit

Item Form: Spray

Scent: Aloe Vera, Eucalyptus, Lemongrass

Age Range: All Life Stages

Item Weight: 70g

7. THE DDS STORE Flea Spray THE DDS STORE's Dog Tick Flea Spray is a natural flea and tick repellent that is safe for all life stages. The 100% natural formula contains no harsh chemicals and is gentle enough to use on your pet's skin, yet powerful enough to kill fleas, ticks, larvae, and eggs. The spray can be used on your pet's bedding, floors, walls, and in crevices, or as directed by your vet. Specifications: Brand: ‎THE DDS STORE

Package Dimensions: ‎18 x 6 x 6 cm

Package Dimensions: ‎18 x 6 x 6 cm

Item Weight 240g

8. Medfly Healthcare Fortix Ticks and Fleas Spray The Medfly Healthcare Flea & Tick Liquid is a great way to help keep your pets safe and tick-free. This all-natural product is easy to apply and helps keep your home free of pesky fleas and ticks. Made with Ayurvedic medicine and all-natural ingredients, this product is safe for your pets and family. Keep your home and pets happy and healthy with the Medfly Healthcare Flea & Tick Liquid. Specifications: Brand: Medfly Healthcare

Item Form: Liquid

Age Range: Puppy

Item Weight: 0.3kg

Item Volume: 200ml

9. Heads Up for Tails Organic Anti-Tick and Flea Spray Organic anti-flea and tick spray for dogs and cats are perfect for the tick season and grooming both inside and outside the home. Simply spray Heads Up For Tails directly on your pet's head, torso, and legs for proven flea and tick control. The eucalyptus oil in the formula acts as a powerful insect repellent, and naturally repels fleas and ticks. Lemongrass oil also freshens your pet's coat. It is safe to use inside the home and with the kids around. It is made with human-grade ingredients and contains no artificial colours or fragrances. Specifications: Brand: Heads Up For Tails

Scent: Eucalyptus, Lemongrass

Item Volume: 200ml

Item Form: Liquid

Item Form: Liquid

Net Quantity: 200ml

10. Venky's Freedom Tick and Flea Spray Venky's Battle Fleas and Ticks is a great way to protect your pet without worrying about any toxic side effects. This easy-to-apply spray makes your pet's coat shiny and healthy while keeping away fleas and ticks. It is safe to use on dogs and cats at all life stages. Specifications: Brand: Venky's

Item Form: Spray

Scent: Fragrant

Age Range: All Life Stages

Item Weight: 140g

Item Volume: 100ml

Price list of the best flea spray for dogs

Product Price(In rs) Boltz Dogs and Cats Anti Tick & Flea Spray 298.00 Medfly Parashield Fleas & Ticks Spray for Dogs and Cats 658.00 VI-FI 100ml: Solution for Acute Fleas, Ticks and Chewing lice infestation 360.00 Captain Zack IRradicate Dog Oil Spray for Ticks & Fleas 525.00 Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis -100% Natural Tick & Flea Spray 385.00 Petvit Anti-Tick & Flea Spray 149.00 THE DDS STORE Flea Spray 189.05 Medfly Healthcare Fortix Ticks and Fleas Spray 399.00 Heads Up for Tails Organic Anti-Tick and Flea Spray 499.00 Venky's Freedom Tick and Flea Spray 350.00

Best value for money The Petvit Anti-Tick & Flea Spray is the most value for money amongst the bunch. It is because of the features it offers along with the quality, quantity, and composition. It also looks the most premium among the affordable ones. Best overall Overall, the Boltz Dogs and Cats Anti Tick & Flea Spray is the best option for keeping your pets safe from fleas and ticks. It is made with natural ingredients, is easy to use, and is long-lasting. It is also affordably priced, making it a great value for your money.