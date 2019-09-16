Fear of losing votes of Muslims obstacle to Akhanda Bharat: Karnataka minister

south

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:14 IST

Karnataka Minister for rural development and panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa, who ahead of the LS polls made a controversial comment that Muslims won’t be given tickets by BJP, on Sunday said patriotic Muslims will vote for the saffron party while those who are pro-Pakistan will hesitate.

The senior BJP leader also announced that the party-led government will ban slaughter of cows in the state.

“Every one has a wish for Akhanda Bharat, why it is not happening is because of fear that they (section of politicians) may not get Muslim votes..” Eshwarappa said.

Speaking at an event here, the legislator said, “Before BJP government came to power I happened to meet couple of Congress MLAs who expressed desire to come to BJP, but claimed that they have over 50,000 Muslim votes in their constituencies and may face defeat if they lose that...” Eshwarappa said that in his constituency there were over 50,000 Muslim voters and he has never gone to them seeking votes. “I have till today not gone to a single Muslim saluting him for vote. I have won by a lead of over 47,000 votes,” he said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 01:14 IST