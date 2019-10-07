e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Free-Tibet activist Tsundue arrested before Modi - Xi summit in Tamil Nadu

According to Villupuram district police department, TN police was alerted by the Union Home Ministry that Tsundue, a “Free Tibet” movement supporter, may protest at the venue during the summit.

south Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:50 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Modi and Xi are meeting in a Tamil Nadu town with historic Chinese connection from October 11
Modi and Xi are meeting in a Tamil Nadu town with historic Chinese connection from October 11(AP Photo/File)
         

Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram police on Saturday night arrested a noted Tibetan writer and activist Tenzin Tsundue in Kottakuppam, less than hundred kilometers away from the Tamil Nadu town of Mamallapuram, which is hosting the three-day summit between Chinese President Xi-Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi beginning October 11.

According to Villupuram district police department, TN police was alerted by the Union Home Ministry that Tsundue, a “Free Tibet” movement supporter, may protest at the venue during the summit.

“Tenzin had been arrested twice previously by Mumbai and Bengaluru police during visits by then Chinese premiers in 2002 and 2005 respectively. Tsundue had unfurled a banner reading “Free Tibet” at Hotel Oberoi, Mumbai in 2002 where Chinese premier Zhu Rongji was addressing a gathering. He was arrested in Bangalore in 2005 for protesting against the then Chinese premier Wen Jiabao,” said top police official from Villupuram.

On Saturday night, Tenzin was arrested from a hotel in Villupuram district near Puducherry .

“Tsundue was trying to get a room in a hotel which in turn alerted the police leading to his arrest,” the police officers noted.

Sources said that Tsundue was again planning to unfurl banners in support of the “Free Tibet” during Xi-Jinping’s visit. He has been sent to Chennai Puzhal Central Jail in the wee hours of Sunday said police officers.

The Sino-Indo summit will be hosted in the scenic Mamallapuram about 60 km south to Chennai from October 11 to 13.

Tsundue had posted on Xi’s visit on his Facebook on Saturday. “Xi has invited Pak PM to Beijing for a chai on the 8th, and India’s military exercise in Arunachal will go on while Xi is on India visit. Xi hyphenates Nepal on the India tour. Too many swords drawn. What’s going on? And no official announcements still,” his post read.

A travel ban was imposed on Tsundue which kept him restricted to Dharamshala during former Chinese President Hu Jintao’s visit to India in November 2006. Though he is a refugee, Tenzin Tsundue is based in Dharamshala, from where he writes and works for the cause of Tibet’s independence.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 00:49 IST

tags
top news
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
Oct 06, 2019 22:18 IST
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
Oct 07, 2019 00:08 IST
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
Oct 06, 2019 22:42 IST
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
Oct 07, 2019 00:33 IST
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Oct 07, 2019 01:00 IST
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
Oct 06, 2019 21:13 IST
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Oct 06, 2019 23:15 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News