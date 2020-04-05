e-paper
PM’s appeal on lighting lamps is BJP’s hidden agenda: HD Kumaraswamy

The government, he alleged, is yet to provide personal protective equipment (PPEs) for doctors and make test kits affordable for the common man.

south Updated: Apr 05, 2020 12:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
H D Kumaraswamy alleged on Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for lighting lamps in the context of the fight against the coronavirus was a “hidden agenda” of the BJP
Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged on Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for lighting lamps in the context of the fight against the coronavirus was a “hidden agenda” of the BJP and challenged him to offer a credible scientific and rational explanation for his call.

Has the PM slyly asked the nation to observe a candle light vigil on the eve of foundation day of BJP? April 6 being its foundation day, what else can explain the choice of date & time for this event? I challenge the PM to offer a credible scientific and rational explanation, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader tweeted.

It is shameful to convert the national crisis into an event of self aggrandisement & it is beyond shameful to push the hidden agenda of his party in the face of global calamity.

May sense prevail upon the PM, Kumaraswamy said.

Without telling the nation what concrete steps are being taken to combat COVID-19 menace, the Prime Minister is giving meaningless tasks to an already exhausted population, the son of former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda claimed.

The Prime Minister on Friday urged people to switch off lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles and hold mobile phone torches for nine minutes from 9 pm on Sunday to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the coronavirus.

