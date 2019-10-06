Tamil Nadu law minister’s nephew commits ‘suicide’ at leader’s house

south

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:58 IST

Tamil Nadu Law Minister and AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam’s 26-year-old nephew E Lokesh has committed suicide inside minister’s residence at Tindivanam in Villupuram district on Sunday, said district police sources. Sources added that the incident happened around 4 PM on Sunday.

“As his room remained locked for a long time on the first floor, domestic helps broke open the door. However, he was found dead due to hanging,” said an inquiry officer.

The body has been sent to Mundiyampakkam Government Hospital in Villupuram for autopsy.

An inquiry officer quoted above said Lokesh had recently completed an electrical and electronics engineering course and returned from Australia where he was studying. Lokesh has been living with his uncle Shanmugam’s family since his childhood at his Tindivanam home after his mother Valli’s death.

“Vikkiravandi assembly seat in Villupuram district is going for by-elections on October 21 and Shanmugam left the house in the morning for campaigning. So, he was not present when the incident happened,” police officers said.

The police have retrieved Lokesh’s phone and are looking for any possible reason for suspected suicide. His friends are also being questioned, said the source.

A case of suicide has been filed under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 22:57 IST