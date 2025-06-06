7 players missing from the WWE Money in the Bank 2025 cards

WWE Money in the Bank (MITB) is back. John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be in a massive tag team as part of the show, and a Women’s Intercontinental Championship between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria has also been announced, apart from the traditional ladder matches. Despite this progress, a couple of key names seem to be missing from the roll of players who will have a shot at grabbing the briefcase on top of the ring. WWE Money in the Bank will take place on Saturday(Getty Images via AFP)

CM Punk

Perhaps the biggest shocker for MITB fans came when WWE legend CM Punk was missing from the list of those scheduled to compete. Punk’s decades-long feud with Seth Rollins could be a potential contributing factor to this, although no confirmation has been provided for the same.

Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn’s defeat in Saturday Night’s Main Event has led to him being kicked out of the MITB championship this year. However, his creative team’s claims of preparing him for something much bigger leave room open for Zayn to be part of a tag team against Seth Rollins’ faction at SummerSlam.

Charlotte Flair

Although there are no personal feuds pending to Charlotte Flair’s name, her loss at the qualifying match on the blue brand and dearth of matches in the ring have left MITB out of her plans this year.

Jacob Fatu

United States breakout champion Jacob Fatu has things going as well as they could be. His work on the blue brand and recent performance left many puzzled as to why Fatu was left off the roll for no reason but he doesn’t seem to be in any urgent need of MITB fame as well.

Finn Balor

Finn Balor lost his qualifying match to Seth Rollins. Despite his numerous television appearances, the industry still hasn’t granted him sufficient premium live event opportunities. Fans are still hopeful of the possibility that WWE might include Balor in the SummerSlam.

Liv Morgan

As one-half of the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan’s absence from MITB seems to stem from her Judgement Day drama. Reports suggest that the possibility of Dominik Mysterio betraying her to partner up with Roxanne Perez is not off the table. Morgan is scheduled for a feud against Iyo Sky soon.

Jade Cargill

A feud with Naomi and Tiffany Stratton and a loss in the qualifying match against the former seems to have put MITB out of Jade Cargill’s cards. Her return at Elimination Chamber 2025 and a blue brand moment at WrestleMania were recent successes in Cargill’s career. Many speculate that she may still be present at the MITB match to lower Naomi’s chances of winning.

The championship is scheduled to take place on Saturday (June 7) at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California at 7:00 PM ET (4:00 PM PT).

By Stuti Gupta