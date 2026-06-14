Former NFL linebacker Aldon Smith has died at the age of 36, but the cause of his death has not been released. The San Francisco 49ers announced the news on June 13, 2026, and shared a statement mourning the sudden loss of the former All-Pro defender. Smith was one of the NFL’s most promising young stars during the early years of his career and made a strong impact with the 49ers before a series of off-field issues affected his time in the league.

Aldon Smith cause of death, What happened to NFL star?

Aldon Smith cause of death(Aldon Smith/Instagram)

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The San Francisco 49ers confirmed Aldon Smith’s death in an official statement on June 13. “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the team said.

At the time of publication, no cause of death has been announced by Smith’s family, representatives, or the 49ers. USA TODAY also reported that no details about the cause of death were immediately available. Smith was born on September 25, 1989, and was 36 years old when he died.

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What happened to Aldon Smith after his NFL rise?

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{{^usCountry}} Aldon Smith came into the NFL as the 7th overall pick back in the 2011 NFL Draft, after he was picked by the San Francisco 49ers. He made an instant impression, tallying 14 sacks in his first season, and he ended up second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, just behind Von Miller. A year later, Smith delivered the best season of his career. He recorded 19.5 sacks in 2012 and earned both Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. At that point, he was considered one of the league’s top defensive players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aldon Smith came into the NFL as the 7th overall pick back in the 2011 NFL Draft, after he was picked by the San Francisco 49ers. He made an instant impression, tallying 14 sacks in his first season, and he ended up second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, just behind Von Miller. A year later, Smith delivered the best season of his career. He recorded 19.5 sacks in 2012 and earned both Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. At that point, he was considered one of the league’s top defensive players. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, his career changed direction in the years that followed. In September 2013, Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He later entered a treatment facility and missed five games before returning to the field. Before the 2014 season, the NFL suspended him for nine games for violating the league’s substance abuse and personal conduct policies. Additional legal issues followed, and the 49ers released him in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, his career changed direction in the years that followed. In September 2013, Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He later entered a treatment facility and missed five games before returning to the field. Before the 2014 season, the NFL suspended him for nine games for violating the league’s substance abuse and personal conduct policies. Additional legal issues followed, and the 49ers released him in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

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Smith later joined the Oakland Raiders and appeared in nine games before another suspension kept him away from the NFL for several seasons. He eventually returned with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, which became his final NFL season. As tributes continue to come in, many are remembering Smith for the talent he showed during his peak years with the San Francisco 49ers.

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