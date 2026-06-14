...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Aldon Smith cause of death released? Former NFL star dies suddenly at 36

Former NFL star Aldon Smith died at 36. The cause of death has not been released by authorities or family.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 07:05 am IST
By Sehjal Gupta
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Former NFL linebacker Aldon Smith has died at the age of 36, but the cause of his death has not been released. The San Francisco 49ers announced the news on June 13, 2026, and shared a statement mourning the sudden loss of the former All-Pro defender. Smith was one of the NFL’s most promising young stars during the early years of his career and made a strong impact with the 49ers before a series of off-field issues affected his time in the league.

Aldon Smith cause of death, What happened to NFL star?

Aldon Smith cause of death(Aldon Smith/Instagram)

The San Francisco 49ers confirmed Aldon Smith’s death in an official statement on June 13. “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the team said.

At the time of publication, no cause of death has been announced by Smith’s family, representatives, or the 49ers. USA TODAY also reported that no details about the cause of death were immediately available. Smith was born on September 25, 1989, and was 36 years old when he died.

Also Read: Who is James Harden's girlfriend? Meet Paije Speights, the fashion designer and mother of his son

What happened to Aldon Smith after his NFL rise?

Also Read:What is Madison Square Garden’s capacity? Knicks watch party details, tickets and seating explained

Smith later joined the Oakland Raiders and appeared in nine games before another suspension kept him away from the NFL for several seasons. He eventually returned with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, which became his final NFL season. As tributes continue to come in, many are remembering Smith for the talent he showed during his peak years with the San Francisco 49ers.

 
nfl
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Aldon Smith cause of death released? Former NFL star dies suddenly at 36
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.