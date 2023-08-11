Andy Murray makes shock hint at retirement after injury withdrawal from Canadian Open

Andy Murray on Thursday night had the chance to go another step closer to guaranteeing himself a seeded position in 2023 US Open, when he was slated to face Jannik Sinner in the round of 16 of the Canadian Open. However, moments before the start of the match, he pulled out citing an abdominal strain which now puts concerns over his fitness as the ATP field builds up towards the final Grand Slam of the year in US Open. But what left fans more emotional was the shock hint he made towards retirement during his on-court interview.

Andy Murray of Great Britain yells after losing a point (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Murray was in an impressive form in Toronto having beating Lorenzo Sonego and Max Purcell in his first two rounds to script his best ever run in a Masters event since 2017. However, owing to the injury, in his first appearance in the city since 2014, Murray failed to make his maiden Masters quarters since 2016.

After pulling out of the match, he took to Centre Court to make the announcement when he hinted that it might just be his final appearance in the tournament.

“I know I have disappointed you. I have rarely been in this situation in my career and I feel terrible,” the 36-year-old told the Toronto crowd. “I have always loved playing here, the support from the people is phenomenal and it feels special. It might be my last time playing here, and ending up like this is rubbish.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He then thanked the crowd in Canada for their constant support throughout his career. The three-time Rogers Cup winner said: “The fans have made this tournament special, whether it's in Toronto or Montreal, and I'm so sorry about tonight.”

Will Andy Murray make it to US Open?

With US Open a little over a fortnight away, one of the major questions posed to Murray during his on-court interview

was the seriousness of the injury and he explained that he had incurred a similar during Stuttgart Open final last year which forced him out of Queen's event and hence failed to prepare for Wimbledon much.

“I had a similar problem last year in Stuttgart and it took me about 10-12 days to feel good again,” he said. "It's not that bad, but if I keep playing I can do worse, and hopefully I'll feel better in a few days. Very sorry.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Murray is slated to participate in Cincinnati Masters next week before heading for New York at the end of August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail