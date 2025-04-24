Animesh sets 200m national record with 20.40 sec effort, Chithravel qualifies for World Championship in triple jump

Odisha sprinter Animesh Kujur ran a blazing 200m race as he won the gold medal with a national record time of 20.40 seconds and became the Asian season leader on the final day of the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition in Kochi on Thursday. Odisha's sprinter Animesh Kujur celebrates (ANI)

The 21-year-old Kujur, who had earlier won a silver in men's 100m, ran a brilliant race to better Amlan Borgohain's earlier national record of 20.52 seconds set in 2022. Borgohain, representing Reliance, finished second with 20.80 seconds.

With his 20.40 seconds effort, Kujur became the current Asian leader and joint 35th best in the world in the season so far.

The men's 200m final race also turned out to be the fastest ever in the country with four competitors running sub 21 seconds. Rahul Kumar G of Tamil Nadu clocked 20.85 seconds to finish third while Manikanta Hoblidhar of Karnataka took the fourth spot with a time of 20.91 seconds.

Kujur, however, missed the World Championships qualifying time of 20.16 seconds which is a very tough ask for an Indian 200m runner.

He, however, bettered the Asian Championships qualifying time of 20.53 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Kujur has been in top form coming into the event. He won a gold in the Uttarakhand National Games in February with a time of 20.58 seconds -- his earlier personal best. He then finished on top in the Indian Open Athletics Meet in Chennai earlier this month, clocking 20.63 seconds.

He had won 200m gold in the last edition of this event, as well as in the 2024 National Inter-State Championships.

“I felt good during the morning heat race. It gave a big boost to my confidence and eventually resulted in a record breaking performance in the medal round,” Kujur said after the final race.

He had clocked 20.69 seconds in Heat Number 2 in the morning.

Praveen Chithravel qualifies for World Championships

In men's triple jump, Praveen Chithravel equalled his own national record of 17.37m and qualified for the World Championships in Tokyo later this year.

The 23-year-old Chithravel, representing JSW, cleared the national record-equalling distance in his third attempt to take the gold on the final day of competitions. He had first set the national record in Havana, Cuba, in May 2023.

His effort breached the World Championships qualifying distance of 17.22m. The World Championships will be held in Tokyo from September.

“My plan was to record a jump of 17.20m plus today,” an elated Chithravel said.

Abdulla Aboobacker of Air Force finished second with a jump of 16.99m, while Mohammed Muhassin, also of JSW, was third with an effort of 16.28m.

Chithravel, hailing from Tamil Nadu, struggled most part of last year, going beyond 17m only once. He finished 12th in his qualifying round group in the Paris Olympics with a poor effort of 16.25m.

This year, Chithravel began brightly, winning gold in the Uttarakhand National Games in February through a mediocre jump of 16.50m. He then produced a 17.13m effort at the Indian Open Jumps Competition in Bengaluru in March, before Thursday's national record-equalling performance.

The jumping pit also saw Uttar Pradesh’s international long jumper Shaili Singh clearing 6.64m to win the gold and erase the long-standing meet record of 6.59m which had remained in the name of her mentor Anju Bobby George since 2002.

Reliance athletes Ancy Sojan (6.46m) and Moumita Mondal (6.45m) finished second and third respectively.

The men's shot put event saw an upset win with Samardeep Singh Gill of Madhya Pradesh beating national record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor of Punjab for the gold with a throw of 19.34m. Toor, who holds the national record of 21.77m, produced a poor 18.77m. Aniket (17.89m) of Uttarakhand was third.

National record holder decathlete Tejaswin Shankar of Delhi picked up the gold with an aggregate of 7603 points from the 10 events. Yamandeep S (7226 points) of Reliance and Jashbir Nayak (7156 points) of Odisha won the silver and bronze respectively.

In the morning session, Maharashtra’s Sanjivani Jadhav ran a well-judged race to win the gold medal in the women’s 5,000m. Her winning time of 15:43.42 was better than the Asian Championships qualification time of 16:03.33 set by the AFI.

The men’s 5,000m race was more competitive. The top three runners crossed the finish line within the Asian Championships qualification time of 13:48.33.

The battle for gold was between Abhishek Pal and Sawan Barwal. But it was Pal who surged ahead of Barwal to win gold with a time of 13:40.59.

In women's javelin throw, national record holder Annu Rani, representing Uttar Pradesh, continued her struggle though she won gold with a disappointing effort of 56.66m -- far below the Asian Championships qualifying distance of 58m. Karnataka throwers Karishma S Sanil (52.73m) and Ramyashree Jain (51.17m) took home the silver and bronze respectively.