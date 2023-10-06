News / Sports / Others / Asian Games 2023, Live Updates Day 13: Gaikwad's men up against Bangladesh; HS Prannoy and Bajrang Punia also in action
Live

Asian Games 2023, Live Updates Day 13: Gaikwad's men up against Bangladesh; HS Prannoy and Bajrang Punia also in action

Oct 06, 2023 05:38 AM IST
Asian Games 2023, Live Updates Day 13: Indian men's cricket team, Bajrang Punia and HS Prannoy will lead India's medal charge on Day 13 of the Asian Games.

Asian Games 2023, Live Updates Day 13: Records will galore in cricket as Team India is up against Bangladesh in the semi-final stage of the men's tournament at the Asian Games 2023 on Friday. After Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. secured a historic gold, the onus is now on the men's team led by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad to seal India's second gold medal in cricket at the Asiad.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 13
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 13

A win over Bangladesh can assure India of a silver medal in men's cricket. India's recurve teams will kickstart day 13 of the Asiad by competing in the knockout phase of the men's and women's tournaments in Hangzhou. After sealing their podium finishes in men's badminton, stars HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy can upgrade their medals to silver by securing wins in the semi-finals.

Later in the afternoon, seven-time champions India will also meet arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster semi-final of the men's kabaddi competition at the Asiad. India thrashed Chinese Taipei 50-27 to enter the semifinals before topping Group A with a 56-28 win over Japan. India are up against the Green Army, who finished second in Group B at Hangzhou.

India's medal so far:

Gold: 21

Silver: 32

Bronze: 33

Results -

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 06, 2023 05:37 AM IST

    Asian Games Live Updates Day 13: India's medal tally

    India have clinched 21 gold, 32 silver and 33 bronze until now, with a total of 86 medals. They are fourth in the medal tally standings in Hangzhou.

  • Oct 05, 2023 11:58 PM IST

    Asian Games Live Updates Day 13: Hello and welcome!

    The recurve teams are set to kickstart India's campaign on Day 13 of the Asian Games in Hangzhou. With several household names leading India's charge in multiple medal events in Hangzhou, here's a quick look at the schedule of Team India for Friday.

    Archery:

    6:10 AM: Medal event: Recurve women's team quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches (Team India: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur)

    11:00 AM: Medal event: Recurve men's team quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches (Team India: Atanu Das, Dheeraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke)

    Badminton:

    6:30 AM: Men's singles semi-finals (HS Prannoy)

    6:30 AM: Men's doubles semi-finals (Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy)

    Bridge:

    6:30 AM: Medal event: Men's team final sessions 4 to 6: India vs Hong Kong China

    Canoe slalom:

    6:30 AM: Medal event: Men's canoe semi-finals and final (Vishal Kewat)

    7:16 AM: Medal event: Women's kayak semi-finals and final (Shikha Chouhan)

    Chess:

    12:30 PM: Men's team round 8 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa)

    12:30 PM: Women’s team round 8 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B)

    Cricket:

    6:30 AM: Men's semi-finals: India vs Bangladesh

    Equestrian:

    6:30 AM: Medal event: Jumping individual (Tejas Dhingra, Kirat Singh Nagra, Yash Nensee)

    Hockey:

    4:00 PM: Medal event: Men's final: India vs Japan

    Ju-jitsu:

    6:30 AM: Medal event: Women's -52kg (Rohini Kalam, Anupama Swain)

    6:30 AM: Medal event: Women’s -57kg (Nikita Choudhary, Angitha Shyju)

    Kabaddi:

    7:00 AM: Women's team semi-finals: India vs Nepal

    12:30 PM: Men's team semi-finals: India vs Pakistan

    Roller skating:

    6:30 AM: Ladies artistic single free skating short program (Sai Samhitha Akulai, Greeshma Dontara)

    Sepaktakraw:

    6:30 AM: Men's regu preliminary Group B: India vs Myanmar

    11:30 AM: Men's regu semi-finals: If India qualifies

    1:00 PM: Women's regu semi-finals: If India qualifies

    Soft tennis:

    7:30 AM: Men's and women's singles preliminary group matches (Aniket Chirag Patel, Jay Meena, Aadhya Tiwari, Raga Sri Kulandaivelu Manogarbabu)

    Sport climbing:

    6:30 AM: Men's boulder and lead semi-finals and final (Aman Verma, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath)

    Volleyball:

    8:00 AM: Women's classification 9-12: India vs Mongolia

    Wrestling:

    7:30 AM: Medal events: Women's freestyle 62kg (Sonam Malik), 68kg (Radhika), 76kg (Kiran); Men's Freestyle: 57kg (Aman Sehrawat), 65kg (Bajrang Punia).

