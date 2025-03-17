An Se-Young and Wang Zhi Yi produce a moment for ages in All England with 79-shot rally in edge-of-seat final - Watch

An Se-Young and Wang Zhi Yi created a moment for ages in the women's singles All England 2025 final. The world number 1 and 2 shuttlers set the court on fire in an incredible finale. An Se-Young emerged victorious in the All England Open women's singles event, but it was the incredible 79-shot rally in the second game which grabbed the limelight. Winner South Korea's An Se Young (R) celebrates with trophy during the podium ceremony after winning against China's Wang Zhi Yi (L) at the end of the Women's Singles Final at the All England Open.(AFP)

After losing the first game, An Se-Young was desperate to bounce back and she won the second game to make it one-all. She was battling exhaustion, but it didn't stop her from winning the 79-shot rally and staging a sensational comeback and went on to win the title.

World number 2 Wang Zhiyi dominated the first game with 21-13 in her favour, and the momentum was in her favour, but Se-Young took over the charge and turned things around. The Olympic women's badminton champion won the second game 21-18 to push the final to the third and final game. She produced a similar scoreline in the second game to the final and won the edge-of-the-seat thriller 13-21, 21-18, 21-18.

The match lasted for 95 minutes after both players had pushed themselves to the limit. They were given a standing ovation at the end, with An struggling to walk through exhaustion.

'Won't even try to describe how hard today's match was': An Se Young

After emerging victorious, An talked about the hard-fought win and how the game didn't go as planned for her.

"I had all sorts of emotions going through my mind during the second game," said An. "The thought that was concrete in my mind was not giving up.

"That thought motivated me to keep playing and I think that led to today's win. I won't even try to describe how hard today's match was. The match didn't go as I'd planned, which made me extra tired. But I'm pleased with the outcome of the match," she added.