Ayush Shetty wants to be fitter, faster, stronger

New Delhi: For many, Ayush Shetty likely had the best week of his life. The 20-year-old beat the world No. 1, No. 4 and No. 7 players en route to the final of the Badminton Asia Championships. Viktor Axelsen and PV Sindhu praised him for his superb run. Fans called it the rise of a new star. But the player himself cut a starkly different figure: rather than celebrating, he spent most of his Sunday lamenting his straight-games loss to China’s world No. 2 Shi Yu Qi in the summit clash. Ayush Shetty lost in the final of Badminton Asia Championships. (BAI)

“I had a tough loss and was disappointed,” Shetty told HT in an interview from Ningbo (China).

It only dawned on him later that he was the third Indian player/pair in the 64-year history of the continental championships to reach the final day of competition. But when he realised that and started thinking of celebrating, coach Irwansyah didn’t let him. “He took me for training for two sessions,” laughed the Mangaluru-born.

Shetty showed impeccable maturity last week, especially for someone who recently graduated to the senior level. His talent first emerged when he claimed bronze at the 2023 World Junior Championships. At the senior level, though, his breakthrough was winning the 2025 US Open. Now, the world No. 25 has taken a major step in announcing his arrival in the big league, defeating three top-7 players last week.

But Shetty, who will break into the top 20 on Tuesday for the first time, is keeping his feet on the ground, aware that he should not get carried away.

“It’s still work in progress. The biggest challenge (for me now) is the physical part. I had a really tough draw and tough opponents. It was really important that I recover really well after every match, something I learnt from this tournament. I was taking contrast baths after almost every match for recovery,” said Shetty.

Shetty’s endurance was tested like never before last week, playing high-intensity, three-game contests for five successive days against the finest shuttlers. The effects were visible in the final where the Indian had completely run out of steam, winning only 18 of the 60 points played.

“I would have to get a lot stronger to continuously play at this level, at the pace they play, to sustain myself for three-game matches. I really have to be fitter, stronger, and faster on court because in the final Shi just outplayed me. He was fast which put me under pressure. That is something I need to work on,” said Shetty.

His childhood coaches U Vimal Kumar and Sagar Chopda knew this was coming which is why they put him under Sindhu’s coach Irwansyah two weeks ago. The Indonesian has already changed Shetty’s training schedule, making their sessions longer and more intensive to increase his endurance.

“He has changed my training. His ideas are a bit different. Tactically, I’ve worked on the positioning of my defence while playing near the net, something I was not doing before. His sessions are longer, so I have been spending more time on court. It is more exhausting compared to before. Air bike and stretching sessions have become longer, exercises with bands have also increased,” said Shetty.

One of the biggest talking points about Shetty’s game was his height. At 6’4” tall, Shetty knows it is an advantage as it helps him in creating sharp angles, hitting powerful smashes and also intimidating opponents while towering over the net. But it also has its flaws.

“My height is definitely an advantage especially when you’re playing from the back court, creating those angles compared to a shorter player. But there are flaws too like you’re not really low when you’re playing. You really have to go low to your feet while defending. You need more leg power to move around the court. You’re a bit heavier and not really as agile as shorter players,” said Shetty.

But the Karkala (Karnataka) resident is working on them. Having trained with two-time Olympic champion Axelsen — who is also of the same height — in the past, he has noticed how the Dane has been able to overcome similar challenges.

Naturally an attacking player, Shetty is also keen on improving his defence, adding that these are some of his biggest learnings in his transition to the senior circuit.

“The transition is challenging. Pretty much all matches are tough. To be consistent is most important. I am still working on that. I need to be a lot more consistent and play back-to-back tournaments at that level,” said Shetty.

For now, Shetty is looking to returning with his flight on Tuesday and finally celebrate a bit before he looks forward to more success at the “World Championships at home and Asian Games”.

“It now feels really great, reaching the final in my first Asia Championships. I didn’t have much time to celebrate. Maybe when I go back, I’ll have some Hyderabadi Biryani with my friends,” concluded Shetty.