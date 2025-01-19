BAI bars 15 players for age fraud in last 18 months

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has barred 15 junior players after they were found guilty of age-fudging — a perennial issue across sports in India — in the last 18 months. Image for representation purpose only. (Shutterstock)

To tackle age-fudging, BAI had in June 2023 announced a one-time Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme (VARS) to rectify age discrepancy in the record of registered players. Due to an overwhelming response, the month-long amnesty scheme was extended by a month.

Over 300 junior players were readmitted into the system. Those who accepted age fraud under VARS had their record updated following which they have been playing in the correct age group competitions. BAI has maintained the confidentiality of these players as they are juniors.

However, 15 players who didn’t disclose their actual age were later found guilty and banned for two years.

“We have barred 15 players for two years in the last one-and-a-half years, who did not accept the scheme. They cannot take part in any badminton activity during that period,” BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra told HT.

BAI has introduced a system that allows players or their parents to lodge a complaint with the chief referee providing proof if they discover during a tournament that a player was overage.

“We will not stop that player immediately because there have been cases when parents have filed a complaint with false birth certificates. The one against whom the complaint has been filed is called by the chief referee and told about the complaint. If he/she can provide documented proof that the complaint is wrong then we will take an undertaking from him or his parents and let him play,” said Mishra.

“After the tournament is over, he/she will undergo a TW3 test following which they will need to provide birth certificates, hospital records at the time of the birth, first vaccination certificates, etc. There are about 10 pointers they will need to fulfil. If the player’s documents are foolproof, he/she will be let go. If not, then he/she will be disqualified.”

A Tanner-Whitehouse 3 (TW3) test is a bone age assessment method that uses X-ray of the left hand to determine a person’s age.

“Because these players are minors, we do not make their names public. Only the individual and his/her state association get the information that they have been banned for two years,” said Mishra.

“Many of them are already serving the two-year ban. Also, if the complaint of a player or parent is found to be true then we refund the complaint fee of ₹5,000.”